David Haye's bout against Tony Bellew is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated fights in recent memory.

The British pair will go head to head at the 02 this weekend, but there are no guarantees that there won't be any kickoffs before they step into the ring.

It's clear there's a little more to this rivalry than the usual bravado that boxers come out with.

Some of it might be for show, but make no mistake - Haye and Bellew genuinely hate each other.

Monday night will see them meet for a press conference, and if their pre-match talk is anything to go by, we're in for a lot more sledging and squaring up.

However, that's where it needs to stop. Promoter Eddie Hearn evidently shares concerns that the duo won't be able to contain themselves when they're put in the same room.

Haye has spoken of his plans to really hurt Bellew and he recently requested a barrier between them to make sure that violence doesn't break out at the press conference.

Extra precautions

"There needs to be protection, a human being isn't enough," said the former WBA heavyweight champion, via BBC Sport."Whatever it is, glass or whatever. When tensions are high and when guys are scared they do crazy things."

It sounds like Haye is going to get his wish, too. Hearn admits that for the fighters to be within touching distance of each other, he's had to take special precautions.

"My original plan was to keep them eight-ten feet apart but I'd like them face to face," he told Sky Sports.

"One issue, and the fight's off"

"The only way we can do that is with something separating them. A Perspex wall? If there's any fence suppliers, favourable rates apply, and we'd be very pleased with some assistance.

"But, seriously, both fighters are on a suspended sentence from the British Boxing Board of Control so one issue, and the fight is off. We're not willing to risk that."

It's ironic that it's Haye who feels the need for a barrier, as it was the Bermondsey-born fighter who threw a punch - which didn't land - at Bellew at another press conference in November.

The 36-year-old had to stand behind a metal fence when he fought Dereck Chisora in 2012 and there was nowhere near as much animosity between them, so perhaps it's for the best.

Fans are no doubt loving the drama, but it remains to be seen who'll be doing the talking in the ring.

