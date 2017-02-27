Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Claude Puel reacts to controversial disallowed goal in EFL Cup final

Southampton manager Claude Puel has stated that he would like to see video technology implemented for making offside decisions in the future following a disallowed goal for Manolo Gabbiadini in the EFL Cup final defeat against Manchester United on Sunday.

Gabbiadini bagged a brace for the Saints as they clawed back from a 2-0 deficit only for a late Zlatan Ibrahimovic header to clinch the win for the Red Devils.

However, a key moment in the first half saw a goal disallowed for the former Napoli striker, which replays showed to be an incorrect decision.

The Italian forward was well onside when the pass was played in from Cedric Soares and Puel feels video replays to judge such crucial decisions in big games should be brought in.

"Gabbiadini's first was a good goal, it should have stood. He scored three good goals," Puel said, as per BBC Sport.

"It's a lot of disappointment. We deserved better. I would like the video for the future for this situation, but at the moment we are without. Sometimes there is a bad decision against us, it is important to accept this.

"The memories are always for the winner. It's football and congratulations for Manchester. I'm proud of my players because we played very well."

United manager Jose Mourinho admitted that Puel's side played well and deserved to take the game to extra-time.

FBL-ENG-LCUP-MAN UTD-SOUTHAMPTON

"Puel has reason to be really sad and disappointed because he did fantastic work and his team deserved extra time,'' Mourinho said.

"To lose in minute 87 with very little time to try to react, as they did in the first half, is a little bit unfair on them."

Trials for adopting the assistance of video technology for "game changing decisions" is expected to come into effect during the 2017-2018 season according to the International Football Association Board but that won't make Saints fans feel any better.

Ibrahimovic opened the scoring with a neatly placed free-kick followed by a clinical finish into the bottom right corner by Jesse Lingard, putting Mourinho's side 2-0 up in the first half.

Manchester United v Southampton - EFL Cup Final

Southampton turned up the tempo after going behind and were rewarded just before the break as Gabbiadini pounced onto yet another cross from the right flank.

The Saints carried their momentum into the second half, equalising within minutes of the restart and paving the way for an enthralling finish.

Gabbiadini's brace brought up his fifth goal for his new club after arriving from Naples for £14m in January.



