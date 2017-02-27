Apparently one fight wasn't enough for boxer Deontay Wilder over the weekend.

Only hours after defeating Gerald Washington via fifth-round knockout, Wilder was involved in an altercation in the lobby of his Birmingham, Alabama, hotel.

When Wilder and his crew saw heavyweight contender Dominic Breazeale in the lobby of the Westin, things quickly got physical.

The video below, obtained by TMZ, shows Wilder, Breazeale and their entourages engage in a scuffle in the lobby of the hotel, with the fight spilling out into the parking lot before it got broken up:

Breazeale, who had fought on Wilder's undercard that same night, appeared to be arriving back to the hotel at the same time as Wilder and his entourage. What sparked the brawl is uncertain, but neither fighter was arrested, according to TMZ.

Breazeale quickly took to Instagram to explain his side of the story, saying he and his team were attacked without provoking Wilder and his people:

Breazeale called Wilder's attack "cowardly" and said it would not go unpunished.

Wilder is one of the best fighters in the world right now, sporting a 38-0 career record, with 37 wins by knockout, and has held the heavyweight title since 2015.

Breazeale, who has only been in 19 fights in his career, has an 18-1 record, with 16 of his victories coming via knockout. He defeated Izo Ugonoh on Saturday night as part of Wilder's undercard.

The two may be heading toward a title showdown if Breazeale can continue to win. The fireworks between the two fighters ahead of that potential matchup would surely be something to keep an eye on.

