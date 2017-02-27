Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Deontay Wilder.

Watch: Deontay Wilder gets into brawl with heavyweight contender's entourage in hotel

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Apparently one fight wasn't enough for boxer Deontay Wilder over the weekend.

Only hours after defeating Gerald Washington via fifth-round knockout, Wilder was involved in an altercation in the lobby of his Birmingham, Alabama, hotel.

When Wilder and his crew saw heavyweight contender Dominic Breazeale in the lobby of the Westin, things quickly got physical.

Article continues below

The video below, obtained by TMZ, shows Wilder, Breazeale and their entourages engage in a scuffle in the lobby of the hotel, with the fight spilling out into the parking lot before it got broken up:

Breazeale, who had fought on Wilder's undercard that same night, appeared to be arriving back to the hotel at the same time as Wilder and his entourage. What sparked the brawl is uncertain, but neither fighter was arrested, according to TMZ.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

The huge new indication that The Hardy Boyz are WWE-bound

The huge new indication that The Hardy Boyz are WWE-bound

Unlikely WWE star close to breaking Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak

Unlikely WWE star close to breaking Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's outrageous touch vs Villarreal leaves Twitter stunned

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's outrageous touch vs Villarreal leaves Twitter stunned

Why Ivan Perisic was booked for heading ball back to his own goalkeeper

Why Ivan Perisic was booked for heading ball back to his own goalkeeper

Breazeale quickly took to Instagram to explain his side of the story, saying he and his team were attacked without provoking Wilder and his people:

Breazeale called Wilder's attack "cowardly" and said it would not go unpunished.

Wilder is one of the best fighters in the world right now, sporting a 38-0 career record, with 37 wins by knockout, and has held the heavyweight title since 2015.

Breazeale, who has only been in 19 fights in his career, has an 18-1 record, with 16 of his victories coming via knockout. He defeated Izo Ugonoh on Saturday night as part of Wilder's undercard.

The two may be heading toward a title showdown if Breazeale can continue to win. The fireworks between the two fighters ahead of that potential matchup would surely be something to keep an eye on.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
Boxing
Muhammad Ali

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

The huge new indication that The Hardy Boyz are WWE-bound

The huge new indication that The Hardy Boyz are WWE-bound

Unlikely WWE star close to breaking Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak

Unlikely WWE star close to breaking Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's outrageous touch vs Villarreal leaves Twitter stunned

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's outrageous touch vs Villarreal leaves Twitter stunned

Why Ivan Perisic was booked for heading ball back to his own goalkeeper

Why Ivan Perisic was booked for heading ball back to his own goalkeeper

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again