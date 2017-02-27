Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

DeMarcus Cousins.

Watch: Russell Westbrook dunks all over DeMarcus Cousins, ending his night

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

During the lull after the NBA All-Star Game, the league buzz was all about how DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis would co-exist with the New Orleans Pelicans.

While getting Cousins was likely a long-term play by the franchise, the early returns are not good.

The Pelicans are now 0-3 with the two former Kentucky stars playing together, and while the individual stats for the players are good, the highlights are not.

Late in Sunday's game at the Oklahoma City Thunder, Russell Westbrook sent Cousins and the Pelicans packing in a major way.

The dunk and ensuing free throw put the Thunder up four with 2:38 to play and also sent Cousins to the bench with his sixth foul.

New Orleans would get no closer than three points the rest of the way as the Thunder picked up the 118-110 win. Westbrook had 41 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists -- game highs in each category and his 29th triple-double of the season.

Westbrook's season averages are now 31.0 points, 10.6 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game as he could become the first player since Oscar Robertson in 1961-61 to average a triple-double.

NBA All-Star Game 2017

As for the Pelicans, the team has losses to Houston, Dallas and now Oklahoma City.

In those games, Boogie is getting 23.3 points, 13.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, whil Davis is notching 35.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

The problem is the rest of the team.

That could be on display even more on Wednesday against Detroit, as Cousins picked up his 18th technical foul of the season, which triggers a one-game suspension unless the technical is rescinded by the league.

On Wednesday and beyond, Jrue Holiday will play a large part in determining how successful the Davis/Cousins partnership will be.

The early returns are not so good.

Things should get easier for Holiday going forward, but he's going to need to step up if the Pelicans have any chance at making the playoffs.

And soon.

Topics:
Anthony Davis
New Orleans Pelicans
Southwest Division
Western Conference
NBA
Jrue Holiday
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division
Russell Westbrook

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

The huge new indication that The Hardy Boyz are WWE-bound

The huge new indication that The Hardy Boyz are WWE-bound

Unlikely WWE star close to breaking Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak

Unlikely WWE star close to breaking Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's outrageous touch vs Villarreal leaves Twitter stunned

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's outrageous touch vs Villarreal leaves Twitter stunned

Why Ivan Perisic was booked for heading ball back to his own goalkeeper

Why Ivan Perisic was booked for heading ball back to his own goalkeeper

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again