During the lull after the NBA All-Star Game, the league buzz was all about how DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis would co-exist with the New Orleans Pelicans.

While getting Cousins was likely a long-term play by the franchise, the early returns are not good.

The Pelicans are now 0-3 with the two former Kentucky stars playing together, and while the individual stats for the players are good, the highlights are not.

Late in Sunday's game at the Oklahoma City Thunder, Russell Westbrook sent Cousins and the Pelicans packing in a major way.

The dunk and ensuing free throw put the Thunder up four with 2:38 to play and also sent Cousins to the bench with his sixth foul.

New Orleans would get no closer than three points the rest of the way as the Thunder picked up the 118-110 win. Westbrook had 41 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists -- game highs in each category and his 29th triple-double of the season.

Westbrook's season averages are now 31.0 points, 10.6 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game as he could become the first player since Oscar Robertson in 1961-61 to average a triple-double.

As for the Pelicans, the team has losses to Houston, Dallas and now Oklahoma City.

In those games, Boogie is getting 23.3 points, 13.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, whil Davis is notching 35.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

The problem is the rest of the team.

That could be on display even more on Wednesday against Detroit, as Cousins picked up his 18th technical foul of the season, which triggers a one-game suspension unless the technical is rescinded by the league.

On Wednesday and beyond, Jrue Holiday will play a large part in determining how successful the Davis/Cousins partnership will be.

The early returns are not so good.

Things should get easier for Holiday going forward, but he's going to need to step up if the Pelicans have any chance at making the playoffs.

And soon.