There’s no denying that Roman Reigns is one of the most polarising figures in WWE today.

There are those that will support him and stick by him no matter what, while others make it their mission to ensure he receives the loudest reactions of the night, whether it’s on Monday Night Raw, a live event or a pay-per-view.

REIGNS' DETRACTORS

That was clearly seen when he won the Royal Rumble, as well as the follow-up victory at WrestleMania 32 when he defeated Triple H for the WWE Championship.

That’s not saying that he’s universally hated, as fans do cheer for him – but there’s no denying that the boos definitely outweigh the cheers.

Former WWE star and current producer Road Dogg made an interesting comment regarding Reigns when the RAW roster was touring Germany.

ANTI-ESTABLISHMENT MINORITY

Reigns hit a brilliant Spear on Braun Strowman during the match and as you’ll be able to see and hear below, Reigns was cheered a little after the table broke in half.

He posted: “Look at the crowd when it happens. The anti-establishment minority doesn’t want you to know that reaction!”

As expected, fans were quick to respond and one responded by saying: “This is a German crowd. It is like 90% kids in there.”

Road Dogg then tweeted: “Heck yea there are! Their parents bought tickets too….get it?!”

He was referring to Reigns’ detractors as the anti-establishment minority, claiming that they don’t want other fans to know that Reigns actually gets cheered when they aren’t there.

Maybe on that particular night, it was a slightly different story as the crowd was much smaller, but there’s certainly no way you can call Reigns’ critics a minority as it's proven on a weekly basis that if anybody is in the minority, it's his supporters.

What do you make of Road Dogg calling Roman Reigns’ critics a minority? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

