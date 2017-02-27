Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

He made the controversial comments on Twitter.

Road Dogg posts controversial tweets on Roman Reigns’ detractors

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There’s no denying that Roman Reigns is one of the most polarising figures in WWE today.

There are those that will support him and stick by him no matter what, while others make it their mission to ensure he receives the loudest reactions of the night, whether it’s on Monday Night Raw, a live event or a pay-per-view.

REIGNS' DETRACTORS

That was clearly seen when he won the Royal Rumble, as well as the follow-up victory at WrestleMania 32 when he defeated Triple H for the WWE Championship.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

That’s not saying that he’s universally hated, as fans do cheer for him – but there’s no denying that the boos definitely outweigh the cheers.

Former WWE star and current producer Road Dogg made an interesting comment regarding Reigns when the RAW roster was touring Germany.

ANTI-ESTABLISHMENT MINORITY

Reigns hit a brilliant Spear on Braun Strowman during the match and as you’ll be able to see and hear below, Reigns was cheered a little after the table broke in half.

He posted: “Look at the crowd when it happens. The anti-establishment minority doesn’t want you to know that reaction!”

As expected, fans were quick to respond and one responded by saying: “This is a German crowd. It is like 90% kids in there.”

Road Dogg then tweeted: “Heck yea there are! Their parents bought tickets too….get it?!”

He was referring to Reigns’ detractors as the anti-establishment minority, claiming that they don’t want other fans to know that Reigns actually gets cheered when they aren’t there.

Maybe on that particular night, it was a slightly different story as the crowd was much smaller, but there’s certainly no way you can call Reigns’ critics a minority as it's proven on a weekly basis that if anybody is in the minority, it's his supporters.

What do you make of Road Dogg calling Roman Reigns’ critics a minority? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

The huge new indication that The Hardy Boyz are WWE-bound

The huge new indication that The Hardy Boyz are WWE-bound

Unlikely WWE star close to breaking Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak

Unlikely WWE star close to breaking Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's outrageous touch vs Villarreal leaves Twitter stunned

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's outrageous touch vs Villarreal leaves Twitter stunned

Why Ivan Perisic was booked for heading ball back to his own goalkeeper

Why Ivan Perisic was booked for heading ball back to his own goalkeeper

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again