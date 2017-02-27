Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Rojo's mistake didn't go unnoticed on social media .

Marcos Rojo trolled for what he wore after EFL Cup final

Jose Mourinho is celebrating his first trophy as Manchester United manager after securing victory over Southampton in the EFL Cup final.

If truth be told, the Red Devils were a tad lucky at Wembley, Manolo Gabbiadini's first-half goal wrongly ruled out for the Saints.

Yet, the history books will only show that a Zlatan Ibrahimovic brace and a strike from Jesse Lingard helped United to the cup.

As has been the case so often this season, Mourinho and co were indebted to a Zlatan masterclass. The striker was in typically prolific form, scoring his 24th and 25th goals of the regular season.

That's not to say it wasn't a team effort, but Ibra's team-mates should probably have thanked him in the dressing room afterwards.

Question marks were again raised against United's defence, with Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo coming under fire for the two Southampton goals.

Gabbiadini was brilliant, but it has to be said that United should have done better at the back too.

Rojo looked uncomfortable at left-back, but ultimately, it didn't matter as he still ended up on the winning side.

Something's very wrong 

The Argentinian subsequently went on to celebrate just as much as the next United player. However, there was something notable about his attire, and it wasn't going down too well on Twitter.

Here Rojo is, donning a Champions League scarf.

You have to assume that the merchandise had just been thrown on the pitch by a fan, but even so - rather awkward.

United fans hardly need reminding that they still face a battle for the Champions League spots. Mourinho's men currently sit two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal and four behind third-placed Manchester City.

Success in the EFL Cup has at least guaranteed them a spot in the Europa League next season.

The club will still be aiming to reclaim their place among Europe's elite, though, not least so Rojo can keep his scarf.

Will United make the top four? Have your say in the comments. 

