Man Utd fans love what Antonio Valencia did the day after EFL Cup win

Manchester United can count themselves rather lucky after beating Southampton 3-2 in the EFL Cup final on Sunday.

While it was Zlatan Ibrahimovic that stole headlines with his free-kick and 87th-minute winner, the game might have been very different had Manolo Gabbiadini's early goal been given.

Despite replays showing the Italian was clearly onside when he fired home from Cedric Soares' cross, the linesman flagged for offside.

As we know, United then opened the scoring minutes later through Ibrahimovic.

Southampton then seemed out of the contest when Jesse Lingard made it 2-0 but Gabbiadini was on hand once again to beat David de Gea in first half stoppage time.

A second goal from the 25-year-old levelled the scores but, like he has done so many times throughout his career, Ibrahimovic was the match winner with three minutes remaining.

Regardless of the controversy, the game was a fantastic watch for the neutral fan and one that pushed many of the players to their limits.

Indeed, even Ibrahimovic, who is still a machine at the age of 35, looked exhausted in the final few minutes.

Both sets of players now have until Saturday to recuperate and prepare for their respective Premier League games, which gives plenty of time for some relaxation.

But not for one player. Not even 24 hours after the final whistle and Antonio Valencia, being the animal he is, posted a video on Twitter of himself working out in the gym. Check it out below.

He wrote in Spanish: "What happened yesterday already is history. We are going to continue working strong."

What a beast. Most players would take the day to relax after winning a cup final, but Valencia clearly has his sights set on more success and wants to stay fit.

And United fans were absolutely loving it. Here's how they reacted.

"Cafu has posters of you in his room" - that's our personal favourite.

It's no wonder Valencia returned to the gym mere hours after winning the EFL Cup given he still believes United can win the Premier League.

"Winning the cup could give us even more impetus, as we're already pretty high on confidence," he said before the game at Wembley.

"It's a big thing for us, there are around 15 games left in the Premier League and anything can still happen. While we have a chance mathematically, we'll carry on battling to try and win the title."

