Federer is in red hot form.

Roger Federer wins Dubai Tennis Championships opener in 54 minutes

Roger Federer sent a message to the tennis world by winning the Australian Open last month.

Ok, so he was helped by Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic’s early exits, but Federer’s five-set win over Rafael Nadal in the final proved there’s still life in the 35-year-old yet.

It was the 18th time the Swiss maestro has lifted a Grand Slam title but this one clearly meant a lot to Federer. He recently told The National just how much he enjoys reliving that epic final.

"I have seen a million highlights — again and again and again — of the fifth set, of the best shots or best shots of the tournament," Federer said, via Yahoo Sports.

"I got sent so many compilations of stuff, with music and emotional stuff, my team celebrating or commentators celebrating.

"So it's been a lot of fun and I think I also needed to see it and watch it to go through those feelings again, and just see what it meant to me.

"I almost couldn't get enough of it. It was very exciting and I'm happy we could do it as a team after the hard year last year."

Australian Open 2017 - Men's Champion Photocall

Dubai Tennis Championships

Federer is still riding that wave of elation as he attempts to win the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka are also competing in Dubai, and Murray will face Federer in the semi-final provided both remain undefeated until the final four.

Federer won in just 54 minutes

The World No.1 will come up against a Federer in red hot form if their paths do cross. The Swiss needed just 54 minutes to beat Frenchman Benoit Paire 6-1 6-3 in the opening round today.

Watch the moment Fed sealed his first victory since that Australian Open win below.

Federer, a seven-time winner in Dubai, produced some terrific shots in the game, including this teasing drop shot in the second set.

Just like American football star Tom Brady and Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Federer is showing that age is nothing but a number.

Can Roger Federer win another Grand Slam in 2017? Let us know in the comments section below!

