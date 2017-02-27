Since Ronda Rousey lost to Amanda Nunes in December - her second-straight loss - she's been largely absent from the UFC scene.

Though she hasn't made an official retirement announcement yet, the star fighter may be done for good. She's currently pursuing an acting career, recently landing a spot on an NBC show.

However, the itch to fight may still be there, as a post on Rousey's Instagram page seemed to hint at on Sunday.

Article continues below

The cryptic post, seen below, seemingly hints at Rousey wanting to do something outside of her comfort zone:

"A ship in the harbor is safe, but that's not what ships are for," the post, complete with an image of a ship, reads. It's not hard to see why UFC fans may interpret that message as Rousey saying retirement is safe, but she's not meant to be retired just yet.

Article continues below

Though Rousey hasn't made any public indication of wanting to come out of her semi-retirement, this post has people arguing in the comments section about whether or not she should fight again.

In 14 career fights, the 30-year-old Rousey is 12-2, with her last two bouts - against Nunes and Holly Holm - the only blemishes on her otherwise perfect record.

Since the UFC recently added a new women's featherweight division, many have speculated that Rousey might try to return to claim a title at that weight, but she has made no indication of that being her plan.

Rousey will appear in "Blindspot," an NBC crime drama, as a guest star sometime in May. Whether or not she decides to return to the octagon after that remains to be seen.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms