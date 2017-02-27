Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. .

Floyd Mayweather Jr. makes one thing clear about potential Conor McGregor fight

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. turned 40 years old last week but still has plenty of youthful vigor in him. 

The boxing legend held a party to celebrate his coming of age Saturday night in Los Angeles, hosting an extravagant event full of celebrities and notables. 

Still, there's one burning question for Mayweather, Jr. no matter where he goes: is a Conor McGregor fight going to happen? Floyd faced the subject yet again from media, this time at his own party.

"I let my team handle that business. Of course my team is always going to go out there, do a tremendous job, do a great job, and I don't know if the fight's going to happen," Mayweather, Jr. said when asked if the superfight was getting done. 

"If it did happen, that would be my last and final fight, of course. That fight makes a lot of sense."

The UFC and Mayweather's camp haven't made progress on the fight, leaving McGregor to likely fight in a standard UFC bout when he next competes. 

"Communication is key," Mayweather, Jr. said when asked what needs to happen to lock in the fight. "Do I think the fight can happen? It's possible."

The full interview with Floyd can be seen here, via Fight Hub TV on YouTube:

So why, after reaching a 49-0 mark on his career, is a 40-year-old Mayweather, Jr. interested in stepping into the ring against a UFC fighter in his prime?

"It's all about entertainment. That can be the biggest fight in the history of the sport, we just don't know. We'll just see. The thing that we do know is Conor McGregor has never lost standing up." 

UFC
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White

