If the fight between David Haye and Tony Bellew lives up to the hype, then we’re in for an absolute classic on Saturday.

The two fighters have traded verbals non-stop since the fight was announced in November to demonstrate their genuine hatred for each other.

While the majority of these comments have been made simply to add interest ahead of the battle, a couple of them have overstepped the mark - most of which have come from Haye’s mouth.

While it’s understandable that boxers have to build up a fight - especially when it’s on box office - there can be no excusing some of the things Haye has said.

He has previously said that he will put Bellew in hospital and claimed he will be “stretchered out of the ring”.

And then, he shocked the boxing world by claiming he was hoping to hit Bellew whilst falling to maximise the amount of damage he does to him.

"I'm throwing three, four, five-punch combinations and he wouldn't be able to take one of those," Haye told Sky Sports.

"I'm looking at hitting him, knocking him out, and hitting him as he's going down.

"We're practicing hitting a falling target. You're not allowed to hit someone on the floor but, if they're falling, you can hit them.

"I really want a slo-mo, show-reel knockout. I don't want him to quit on his stool, or go down with a body shot. I wouldn't be happy with that."

But it’s been revealed that those comments will get Haye in a lot of trouble.

The British Boxing Board on Control will investigate Haye’s comments - which could lead to a sanction against him.

Robert Smith, Boxing Board secretary, told The Telegraph: "As a father, man and human being, I am very disappointed to see Haye's comments about wanting to hospitalise Bellew. Why has he chosen to say something like that ?

"I'm disappointed on several levels and coming from someone who is deemed to be a role model it is clearly not right, and we will be speaking with him this week.

"In Hull we saw a terrific contest between Gavin McDonnell and the Mexican Rey Vargas. McDonnell gave his all, and I then saw the two men together talking the fight over like friends afterwards later in the evening. That is how boxers should carry themselves, and this is the way many of us know boxers to be.”

It’s not quite clear the punishment that Haye could face from his controversial comments but he won’t be too worried about that right now. He’ll be busy preparing on beating Bellew at the O2 arena.

Let’s just hope he doesn’t do quite as much damage as he’s said he will.

