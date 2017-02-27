Leicester start life after Claudio Ranieri by welcoming Liverpool to the King Power stadium on Monday night.

All eyes will be on the Foxes' players to see if they finally improve now that their title-winning boss has made way.

Interim boss Craig Shakespeare must also be feeling the pressure as he takes over from the most successful manager in the club's history.

However, as fascinating as the encounter is bound to be, 'Monday Night Football' only means one thing. Gary Neville vs Jamie Carragher.

The pair's attempts at banter are usually just as entertaining as the game itself.

Carragher must be relishing it too, after Neville was accused of being just a little biased when commenting on Manchester United in the EFL Cup final.

You can bet Neville will be listening out for any signs that Carra is favouring the visitors tonight.

Brilliant from Carragher

In fact, hours before kickoff, they were already ribbing each other. This had nothing to do with football, though, and everything to do with Neville's strange choice of clothes for the rehearsal.

Let's hope he puts on a suit for the proper show.

As you'd expect, Carra didn't miss an opportunity, and quickly tweeted his old nemesis with the perfect one-liner.

"Beckham's hand-me-downs?" Savage.

You have to feel for Sky Sports presenter David Jones sitting between them.

A huge game at both ends

There should be plenty for them to get their teeth into nonetheless as Leicester attempt to win their first game of 2017.

The champions haven't even scored a league goal this calendar year despite the fact we're nearly in March.

As for Liverpool, they'll have been buoyed by their 2-0 win over Tottenham a fortnight ago. A title challenge might be a push too far this season, but Jurgen Klopp will still harbour ambitions of breaking back into the Champions League spots, and they can take a big step towards the top four with three points.

Can Leicester cause an upset? Have your say in the comments.

