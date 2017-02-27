Step right up, NBA contenders. Another veteran big man who could help enhance your title run is on the market.

The Brooklyn Nets has decided to release Luis Scola, according to ESPN's Marc Stein.

Scola could now be a nice consolation prize for whatever team can't land Andrew Bogut, who Philadelphia is cutting loose after acquiring in the Nerlens Noel trade.

For the Nets, it means a little bit more cap confusion as the team will now fall further below the salary cap floor.

General Manager Sean Marks also said it's a bit of goodwill by the franchise for an accomplished post player who is regarded as a consummate professional.

Teams will be interested in meeting with Scola's representatives, but he's not the slam dunk he once was. The 36-year-old averaged 5.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in Brooklyn this season, netting 12.8 minutes per game, starting just once in 36 appearances.

That said, the Argentinian played his first five seasons in Houston, one of the league's top contenders, and also spent last season in Toronto, starting all 76 games in which he appeared.

Those are two teams you can expect to be rumored destinations.

The first dominoes to fall in the buyout world are Deron Williams and Andrew Bogut, who are likely both headed to Cleveland.

Scola would be a consolation prize to Bogut, and joins a market that includes Brandon Jennings, Omri Casspi, Terrence Jones and Jared Sullinger. Scola can provide a veteran presence and is still strong enough to defend in the post.

Look for Scola to ultimately end up in Houston, though, reuniting with his first NBA franchise.

Plus, the Rockets are uniquely positioned to add more than one piece to their roster before the March 1 deadline to add playoff-eligible talent.

Scola has averaged 12.0 points and 6.7 rebounds in his 10-year NBA career, but he's missing a ring.

He'll likely find a team soon to help him have that chance.