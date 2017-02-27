Dean Ambrose is a perfect example of how quickly plans can change in the WWE, and how much of an impact they can have in the long-run.

This time last year, he was preparing to take on Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 32 and WWE fans will know how huge of a deal that is now.

It didn’t go down as a massive success, but he still went on to capture the WWE Championship some months later.

Fast forward a year, and he’s the Intercontinental Champion and rumours suggest he’ll be dropping the gold to Baron Corbin and it shows that he may struggle to reach those heights again.

There’s no denying how popular he is, as he always receives some of the loudest reactions on SmackDown Live but despite that, The Inquisitr are claiming that he may never be the main event star he once – and a loss to The Lone Wolf all but cements that rumoured stance.

This all stems from what Dave Meltzer has reported on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

He’s claiming that Ambrose actually did quite well during his time asWWE Champion, but the issue is that he doesn't draw or performs well enough as the top guy to remain in that position.

He went on to add that while Ambrose will have more runs in the main event scene in the future, it looks highly unlikely that he’ll be capturing the WWE Champion anytime soon.

That doesn’t mean the opportunities won’t be there, though. But there’s a clear difference in being a guy that can appear in main event matches on a consistent basis, and being the WWE Champion and the top guy the WWE can rely on.

Even though he’s loved as a face, perhaps a heel turn in the future can make the officials change their minds, as the talent is clearly there.

When do you think Dean Ambrose will be a WWE Champion again? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

