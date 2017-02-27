Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Ambrose may never recapture the gold.

Why Dean Ambrose may never recapture the WWE Championship

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Dean Ambrose is a perfect example of how quickly plans can change in the WWE, and how much of an impact they can have in the long-run.

This time last year, he was preparing to take on Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 32 and WWE fans will know how huge of a deal that is now.

POPULAR

It didn’t go down as a massive success, but he still went on to capture the WWE Championship some months later.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Fast forward a year, and he’s the Intercontinental Champion and rumours suggest he’ll be dropping the gold to Baron Corbin and it shows that he may struggle to reach those heights again.

There’s no denying how popular he is, as he always receives some of the loudest reactions on SmackDown Live but despite that, The Inquisitr are claiming that he may never be the main event star he once – and a loss to The Lone Wolf all but cements that rumoured stance.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

The huge new indication that The Hardy Boyz are WWE-bound

The huge new indication that The Hardy Boyz are WWE-bound

WWE producer posted controversial comment on video of Reigns' incredible Spear

WWE producer posted controversial comment on video of Reigns' incredible Spear

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's outrageous touch vs Villarreal leaves Twitter stunned

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's outrageous touch vs Villarreal leaves Twitter stunned

Why Ivan Perisic was booked for heading ball back to his own goalkeeper

Why Ivan Perisic was booked for heading ball back to his own goalkeeper

This all stems from what Dave Meltzer has reported on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

NOT A BIG DRAW

He’s claiming that Ambrose actually did quite well during his time asWWE Champion, but the issue is that he doesn't draw or performs well enough as the top guy to remain in that position.

He went on to add that while Ambrose will have more runs in the main event scene in the future, it looks highly unlikely that he’ll be capturing the WWE Champion anytime soon.

That doesn’t mean the opportunities won’t be there, though. But there’s a clear difference in being a guy that can appear in main event matches on a consistent basis, and being the WWE Champion and the top guy the WWE can rely on.

Even though he’s loved as a face, perhaps a heel turn in the future can make the officials change their minds, as the talent is clearly there.

When do you think Dean Ambrose will be a WWE Champion again? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Dean Ambrose
WWE
Dean Ambrose

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

The huge new indication that The Hardy Boyz are WWE-bound

The huge new indication that The Hardy Boyz are WWE-bound

WWE producer posted controversial comment on video of Reigns' incredible Spear

WWE producer posted controversial comment on video of Reigns' incredible Spear

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's outrageous touch vs Villarreal leaves Twitter stunned

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's outrageous touch vs Villarreal leaves Twitter stunned

Why Ivan Perisic was booked for heading ball back to his own goalkeeper

Why Ivan Perisic was booked for heading ball back to his own goalkeeper

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

Why Dean Ambrose will probably never become WWE Champion again

Why Dean Ambrose will probably never become WWE Champion again

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again