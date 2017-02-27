Zlatan Ibrahimovic bizarrely misses out on EFL Cup team of the tournament

If evidence was ever needed that age is just a number, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has provided it for Manchester United this season.

Since joining on a free transfer last summer, the 35-year-old has scored an outstanding 26 goals in 38 games in all competitions.

His two most important strikes came against Southampton in the EFL Cup on Sunday. Not only did he open the scoring with a fantastic free-kick, but he bagged the winner with three minutes remaining.

Ander Herrera's cross into the 18-yard box couldn't have been more perfect, with Ibrahimovic free and able to power his header past Fraser Forster.

And to think, he was signed by Jose Mourinho for absolutely nothing.

Ibrahimovic's impact at United has been unprecedented. It seemed inevitable he would do well in the Premier League, but no one saw this coming.

But while the Swede has been rightly recognised for his performances this season, scoring a brace in the EFL Cup final somehow wasn't enough to get him into the team of the tournament.

Instead, those in charge of picking the XI selected Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge and Bristol City striker Tammy Abraham. Right then...

In truth, both players deserved to be in contention for team of the tournament given Sturridge scored four goals in four games and Abraham scored three winners in three successive games.

But neither of them scored a brace in the final and won the EFL Cup itself.

So, why didn't Ibrahimovic make the cut? Well, as it would turn out, there's a pretty ridiculous reason behind the striker's snub.

According to the Mirror, the team of the tournament was selected three hours BEFORE Sunday's final, at which point Ibrahimovic had scored just two goals in four games.

As a result, Sturridge and Abraham, who both had superior goalscoring records, where selected.

Ibrahimovic then scored twice in the final to equal Sturridge's tally, but at that point it was too late for him to be selected in the team. How silly is that?

Surely it would have made more sense to name the team of the tournament after the final, when the winner has been decided and players like Ibrahimovic can prove themselves worthy of selection? Apparently not.

Anyway, here's the EFL Cup team of the tournament, which features only one United player:

Marco Silvestri (Leeds); Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Harry Maguire (Hull), Maya Yoshida (Southampton), Matty Pearson (Accrington Stanley); Sofiane Boufal (Southampton), Ander Herrera (Manchester United), Mohamed Diame (Newcastle United), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal), Tammy Abraham (Bristol City), Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool).

