Eric Bailly had some fun with his champagne during Manchester United celebrations

So, Manchester United have won the first domestic trophy of the season after overcoming Southampton 3-2 in the EFL Cup final.

In truth, Jose Mourinho’s side needed plenty of luck on their way to glory with Manolo Gabbiadini having a goal wrongly disallowed for offside in the first-half, while Claude Puel’s side squandered plenty of opportunities to take the lead in the second-half.

But it was ultimately a brace from Zlatan Ibrahimovic that saw the Red Devils get their hands on the silverware and allowed them to celebrate afterwards.

Article continues below

For some, like Zlatan, celebrating a trophy comes naturally. After all, the Swede has had plenty of practise during his incredible career.

However, for fellow summer signing, Eric Bailly, it was his first trophy in his club career - excluding the Community Shield earlier this season.

Article continues below

So you can’t really blame him for not really knowing what to do with the champagne he was given after the victory.

However, Antonio Valencia made up his mind for him. With the pair both holding bottles of bubbly, Valencia threatens to pour some over Bailly.

The Ivorian backs out of the way and looks in disgust at his teammate. However, just seconds later, Bailly poured his entire bottle over the head of Valencia before breaking out into a massive grin.

Take a look:

And United fans were absolutely loving it on Twitter. Check out the best reaction:

It wasn’t the only bit of madness we saw from Bailly during the celebrations.

After getting his hands on the trophy, the former Villarreal man ran down the pitch before sliding on his side infront of the supporters.

He certainly is a character.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms