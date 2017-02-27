Official online NBA destination in the UK

Joakim Noah.

Knicks fans can't handle news that Joakim Noah is out for the season [Tweets]

Things are not going according to plan for the New York Knicks, with another massive setback to overcome for the franchise. 

Joakim Noah is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical. Noah is expected to miss the remainder of the season. 

Knicks fans were not ready to hear this news, and rightfully so. 

Noah signed a four-year, $72 million contract to join the Knicks as a free agent last summer. It was a splashy move from Phil Jackson, but it now looks like a disaster. 

Cue fan tweets from Knicks fans who needed answers and somewhere to vent after another brutal turn for the franchise:

While others were ready for the Knicks to roll out the tank now that the season is a wash, instead focusing on landing a high-level draft pick:

The 31-year-old center played in 46 games for the Knicks, averaging just 22.1 minutes per game. He had various injuries sideline him in his first year with the franchise, including knee, hamstring and shoulder issues.

Now, he's out for the final 23 games of the Knicks' season, and things aren't looking any better for the massive signing. 

Having such obvious setbacks in the first year of the contract could be a sign of things yet to come. Noah had a productive career as a defensive center with the Chicago Bulls, but the book has been out on Joakim for years. 

Noah has a reputation of being injury prone, and handing a center a gigantic multi-year contract after struggling to stay on the floor — he played in just 29 games in the '15-16 season — is always a risk.

Now, New York will literally be paying the price.

Did Phil Jackson make a mistake signing Noah to a lucrative four-year deal? Let us know in the comments! 

Derrick Rose

