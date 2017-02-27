If you bring up the term ‘dream match’ to a wrestling fan, chances are most of them will share their disappointment at The Undertaker and Sting not sharing a ring together.

Throughout the years, it was something fans could only discuss but the speculation turned up a notch when The Icon actually signed with the WWE and made his first appearance at Survivor Series, playing a role in ousting Triple H and The Authority – for a little while anyway.

DREAM MATCH

Sting has made it clear on a number of occasions that if he has one last match left in him, then he wants The Deadman at WrestleMania.

However, based on the condition of Sting’s neck, as well as The Undertaker’s health – it’s pretty much confirmed that it’s now a missed opportunity and it’ll never happen.

There were strong rumours that Sting and The Phenom were set to meet at WrestleMania 31 in Santa Clara, but as we know, nothing of that sort happened.

Now, according to Dave Meltzer on his official Twitter account, he’s revealed that although the match was reportedly planned, only one man is to blame for it not happening.

Vince McMahon.

Meltzer believes that McMahon had a change of heart when it came to having the match, and instead, we saw Triple H defeat Sting while The Undertaker went on to defeat Bray Wyatt.

WRESTLEMANIA 31

Vince probably had his reasons, though.

One big worry was the quality of the match considering their age and their health, and it’s obvious that it wouldn’t have been as good as it would have been when they were younger and in better physical condition – especially when it’s at a stage like WrestleMania.

Both men are past their prime, and discussions have been going for far too long for us to even take this into consideration anymore.

Now it’ll just have to be a ‘what if’ in regards to what would have happened had two ever collided in a WWE ring.

Would you still like to see Sting battle The Undertaker at WrestleMania? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

