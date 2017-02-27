Joel Embiid and MRI together in the same sentence is something Philadelphia 76ers fans are already painfully used to.

That became the case again on Monday, as it was reported Embiid's left knee will undergo the procedure in an attempt to find out the cause of recent swelling. It's possible (well, always possible, sadly) that this could end Embiid's season.

But the problems bring opportunity for a few players out there, some on his team and perhaps some involved in the Rookie of the Year race.

DARIO SARIC

Embiid's rookie teammate should benefit most from the injury on two fronts: He should get more of a focus in the Philly offense and he could start getting a look at the Rookie of the Year trophy, once presumed to be Embiid's.

With Embiid out lately, Saric has been great, getting 20.3 points, nine rebounds and 2.9 assists in the last seven games with his teammate out.

For the season, the Croatian is getting 11.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Those totals should continue to rise.

JAHLIL OKAFOR

Okafor was fifth last season in rookie voting in one of the strongest classes in recent memory, featuring Karl-Anthony Towns, Kristaps Porzingis and Nikola Jokic.

This year, Okafor's production has fallen off a cliff.

Okafor's scoring has dipped from 17.5 points per game to 11.8 in year two and he was just dangled unsuccessfully in trade discussions at the deadline. His minutes also have gone down from 30.0 per game to 23.1.

With Embiid out, Okafor has a chance for a solid stretch run to the season, building back up his confidence and his value.

It might not be in Philly, but Okafor still clearly has a chance for a long and successful career somewhere.

MALCOLM BROGDON

Embiid's injury could also clear the decks for a surprise Rookie of the Year thief.

College basketball fans were shocked when the Virginia star fell all the way to the second round of last summer's NBA Draft.

He's proving why with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Approprately, he leads NBA rookies with 1.2 steals per game and has been a difference-maker in a team waiting for another in Thon Maker.

In the meantime, Brogdon has been a formidable complement to Giannis Antetokounmpo on a team just outside of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

If the Bucks get hot and get in the playoffs, NBA voters might notice. In addition, Saric and Embiid might take votes away from each other.

If that's the case, they could look to Milwaukee and a young player helping a team on the rise.A