The crazy evolution of Akinfenwa's strength from FIFA 05 to FIFA 17

Adebayo Akinfenwa is known for one thing and one thing only amongst football fans: his strength.

The 34-year-old, who currently plays for Wycome Wanderers, is aptly nicknamed 'The Beast' for his sheer size and the way he dwarfs opponents on the pitch.

It comes as no surprise that he's currently the strongest player on FIFA 17 with a scary strength rating of 98, just one short of the maximum.

And the reason Akinfenwa is the strongest? Because he weighs an incredible 102kg, which is extremely rare for a professional footballer.

But don't be fooled, because a lot of that weight is muscle. Akinfenwa is a regular gym goer and he's previously admitted to consuming a lot of protein, mostly through chicken.

However, there was once a time when the Wycombe striker's strength rating was just 45 on FIFA, which is lower than Mesut Ozil's (56) on the current edition.

No, seriously.

Thanks to some investigating from Dream Team FC, the incredible evolution of Akinfenwa's strength on FIFA has been revealed, from 45 on FIFA 05 to 98 on FIFA 17.

FIFA 05/06

Let's start from the beginning. Back in 2004, when FIFA 05 was released, Akinfenwa's strength rating was a meagre 45, while he possessed 72 pace.

This was only the second FIFA that featured players from outside of the Premier League, so perhaps that explains the inaccuracy. Akinfenwa's strength then increased to more accurate 88 on FIFA 06.

FIFA 07/08/09

But then, somehow, EA Sports saw it fit to reduce the Englishman's strength to 86 on FIFA 07, which is still high but nothing special.

Akinfenwa didn't feature in FIFA 08, while his strength stayed at 86 when he was reintroduced in the game's 2009 edition.

FIFA 10/11

Now we're talking. FIFA 10 was the first edition where Ultimate Team cards featured, with Akinfenwa's strength rising to 91.

And a year later, the 34-year-old was awarded a ridiculous strength rating of 93.

FIFA 12/13

Akinfenwa's beast mode really kicked in on FIFA 12, where EA gave him 97 strength.

But then, disaster. The Wycome striker was given 96 strength on FIFA 13, though he was awarded an inform card on Ultimate Team that boasted 99 strength for the first time.

FIFA 14/15

FIFA 14 and 15 saw Akinfenwa's strength return to 97, raising questions over what he needed to do to reach 99 basic.

No matter how much time the former Wimbledon man spent in the gym, nor how much chicken he ate, EA refused to budge.

FIFA 16/17

Finally, progress. FIFA 16 was the first time Akinfenwa was given a basic strength rating of 98, which also carried over on to the latest edition.

He's also earned two 99-rated strength cards on FIFA 17, but the holy grail of basic 99 strength continues to elude him.

