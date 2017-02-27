Total Nonstop Action Wrestling is preparing for sweeping changes across the promotion, which means big names could be on the way out with a new direction ahead.

Former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Drew Galloway is the latest wrestler to announce his departure from the promotion, taking to social media to drop the news himself.

Galloway is also the current TNA Grand Champion, though that issue should be resolved in the final episode of IMPACT he will be featured on that airs on March 2.

Here's the tweet from Galloway announcing his departure:

It's unclear where he's headed next, but the longstanding professional won't be without a home even without his contract with TNA.

Galloway is a steady presence in the independent scene, continues to work EVOLVE shows and has made a name for himself within the wrestling community.

His busy schedule and decision to work with various promotions may have been one of the reasons TNA could not hammer out a contract with him.

Still, for the past two years Galloway has proven himself to be a key part of IMPACT, and losing his talents will certainly hurt the promotion in the short-term.

Galloway made a name for himself to a wider audience during his run through the WWE as The Chosen One, capturing the WWE Intercontinental title and tag team titles while with the company.

Is TNA making a mistake not keeping one of their biggest names as they move in a new direction, or does this decision make sense? Let us know in the comments!

