The big story developing over on SmackDown Live is in regards to Bray Wyatt and his WWE Championship, as we still don’t know who’ll be facing him in the main event of WrestleMania.

Of course, if you’ve been keeping up with the rumours then you’ll be fully aware that Randy Orton is still expected to feature, even though he did forfeit his opportunity on television.

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP PLANS

Attention now turns to Tuesday night where AJ Styles and Luke Harper will do battle to determine who the new number one contender will be, and numerous ideas have been discussed.

Last week it was reported that the reason Harper and Styles battled to a draw was because WWE officials still hadn’t decided if they wanted Harper in the main event, so they used the time to stretch out the storyline and come up with a solution.

Even though Harper is in a brilliant spot to potentially get a WrestleMania title shot in a triple threat match with Wyatt and Orton – while allowing The Phenomenal One to reportedly battle Shane McMahon – it’s not clear whether he’ll actually make it.

According to Ring Side News, there have been discussions regarding Harper’s inclusion in the match, but there are a lot WWE officials that are against him having a WrestleMania title match.

DOUBTS

The feeling is that those in favour see a victory over Styles giving Harper an ‘instant main eventer’ feel and it builds him up enough to make him worthy of being in a match of that stature at a massive platform like WrestleMania 33.

While the reasons haven’t been given for those against Harper winning, it’s clear that they probably don’t believe he’s either deserving enough to be there, or it allows The Viper and The Eater of Worlds to conclude their lengthy storyline together in singles competition.

Ultimately, though, it all comes down to Vince McMahon and what he thinks, so all will be made clear on Tuesday night.

Should Luke Harper be in the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 33? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

