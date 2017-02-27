Ever since their fiery press conference in November, boxing fans have been eagerly anticipating David Haye’s heavyweight clash with Tony Bellew at the O2 Arena on Saturday.

Their appearance on Sky Sports’ The Gloves Are Off, which aired on Sunday evening, created yet more excitement for the bout.

Bellew managed to rustle Haye by asking the 36-year-old to name a top heavyweight he’s beaten in his career.

Article continues below

“No, I can’t name you one,” was Haye’s sarcastic response. “I’ve never beaten anyone of any note.”

The sarcasm continued.

Article continues below

“I haven’t had a good fight in 10 years, I’m super slow, I’m old, inactive, don’t have any heart - all of this stuff,” the Hayemaker added. “Take it all on board, believe it, soak it up, enjoy it.”

Monday's press conference

Friday’s weigh-in should provide yet more drama. And we were treated to another press conference at the Hilton Hotel in Liverpool on Monday evening.

Haye received a hostile reception in front of the crowd, the majority of whom expressed their support for his opponent.

The London-born boxer couldn’t resist reacting to the heckling, telling the crowd “your fighter is going to get drilled”.

Haye: Bellew is going to get drilled

“I’m really happy you’ve all come out,” Haye said. “Bet all the money you have.

“Each and every one of you should bet on Bellew to win the fight. You know your fighter is going to get drilled.

“When he comes back to Liverpool, be there for him, because he’s going to need you.”

The two then went at each other.

Bellew: I’m the younger, hungrier fighter. You are a broken man. Haye: The only broken man is going to be you on the canvas.

Video: Haye goes nuts at fans and Bellew

The face-off was a bit different

The traditional face-off ended up turning into a stand-off as bodyguards stood between Haye and Bellew.

It was quite a shame, but the fact that they boxers had to be kept apart emphasised the hate the boxers feel for each other.

Surprisingly, the most ugly part of proceedings came when Haye directed a shot at the crowd.

“You’re all f***ing retards,” screamed the former World heavyweight champion, via the Mirror.

Video: Haye argues with fans

Haye can expect more supporters at the O2 on Saturday.

Who will win on March 4? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms