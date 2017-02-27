It’s now all but confirmed that John Cena will have – what many are calling – an underwhelming match at WrestleMania 33 where he’s set to team up with real-life girlfriend Nikki Bella to take on The Miz and Maryse.

The seeds were planted for this at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, where an accidental altercation between Nikki and Maryse resulted in a heated attack last week, while Cena eliminated The Miz in the main event and then the battle royal – before he came back in to eliminate the 16-time world champion.

MIXED TAG TEAM

There’s a common misconception about Cena, and the role he plays backstage as it’s thought he’s given whichever match he wants.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

It was thought that he might have done the same this year, especially with rumours circulating that Nikki’s in-ring retirement could be looming.

However, speaking to Sports Illustrated, Cena has finally addressed the tag team rumours and confirmed that he doesn’t decide who he’ll face at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Article continues below

He said: “I know people have a perception of who I am, there is nothing I can say in this interview that changes that perception.

“But I’ll say this: “I don’t pitch ideas, I don’t go and say, ‘This is what I would like to do.’ I’ve had tremendous success in being a versatile poker player, if that’s a good analogy. I get my hand told to me, and I play it the best I possibly can.

WRESTLEMANIA PLANS

“As far as WrestleMania is concerned, whatever I’m supposed to do I’m going to do to the best of my ability. I can reference last year as a great example.

“I was ready, healthy, and one-hundred percent activated by early March, and I was told that I would be assisting The Rock in WrestleMania. Quite honestly, if it weren’t for The Rock’s involvement in WrestleMania, I would have been told that I would have been sitting out WrestleMania.

“[People ask] why don’t I just go in there and say, ‘I want to do this?’ Last year, I should have said, ‘I want to do this,’ but that’s just not what I do. This is why I love what I do.”

While we clearly don’t know the exact details of what goes on behind the scenes, it sounds like Cena didn’t have much input in his role at this year’s WrestleMania.

What do you make of John Cena’s potential role at WrestleMania 33? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms