Deontay Wilder is a force to be reckoned with in the boxing world, so powerful in fact that the WBC heavyweight champion is even afraid of himself.

Wilder, fresh off of knocking out Gerald Washington, shared a chilling thought as he discussed why he's "The Bronze Bomber" when he steps into the ring.

After knocking 37 people out in the squared circle, it might be fair for Wilder to feel this way.

Article continues below

“Too many times I really feel like I’m going to seriously injure someone, to the point where they’re going to have to put a red tag on someone’s toe," Wilder said, via Boxing Junkie.

"I really feel that way. This is no joke. The more experience I get, the more dangerous I become.”

Article continues below

It only took five rounds for Wilder to get back to knocking his opponents out, not missing a beat after recovering from a broken right hand and torn biceps leading into his bout with Washington.

"The power is real," Wilder added after the fight, while manager and trainer Jay Deas added further reason to believe Deontay's power is incredibly dangerous.

“He’s the only guy in the world who has four mitt men because of the damage he’s done," Deas said.

"He hit me up under the body protector and I had to have hernia surgery. He dislocated (another coach’s) thumb, he dislocated (head trainer) Mark Breland’s shoulder."

Wilder is in line to fight Bermane Stiverne next as his mandatory challenger following his win over Washington, while he'd also like to unify the heavyweight division in a match against WBO champion Joseph Parker.

Do you think Wilder could actually seriously hurt someone if he catches them with one of his wild power punches, or is he just exaggerating? Let us know in the comments!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms