The Detroit Pistons honored Richard Hamilton on Sunday night by raising his No. 32 jersey to the rafters at The Palace of Auburn Hills, the 11th number to go up in Pistons history.

It begs the question: Who is next to be honored in such a way for your favorite team?

Below, we have all the past honorees, who might have a claim by the numbers, and who we say it will be.

Atlanta Hawks: Bob Pettit (9); Dominique Wilkins (21); Lou Hudson (23); Pete Maravich (44); Dikembe Mutombo (55); Ted Turner (no number); Statistically speaking: Doc Rivers has the most assists in team history, while Mookie Blaylock is second; Who’s next? It'll likely be someon new who hasn't played yet for Atlanta, but if not, Blaylock (#10) is remembered primarily with Atlanta and they made the playoffs in each of his seven seasons.

Boston Celtics: Robert Parish (00); Walter A. Brown (1); Red Auerbach (2); Dennis Johnson (3); Bill Russell (6); Jo Jo White (10); Bob Cousy (14); Tom Heinsohn (15); Satch Sanders (16); John Havlicek (17); Dave Cowens and Jim Loscutoff (18); Don Nelson (19); Bill Sharman (21); Ed Macauley (22); Frank Ramsey (23); Sam Jones (24); K.C. Jones (25); Cedric Maxwell (31); Kevin McHale (32); Larry Bird (33); Reggie Lewis (35); Johnny Most (microphone); Statistically speaking: Paul Pierce is second all-time in career points for Boston (24,021), trailing only Havlicek (26,395). That’s pretty good; Who’s next? No doubt, it’s the Truth’s number 34.

Brooklyn Nets: Drazen Petrovic (3); Jason Kidd (5); John Williamson (23); Bill Melchionni (25); Julius Erving (32); Buck Williams (52); Statistically speaking: Brook Lopez, Vince Carter and Richard Jefferson actually have more points with the franchise than Kidd; Who’s next? Umm, nobody. But if we had to pick someone, maybe Jefferson (#24) after he retires because of two NBA finals appearances (with New Jersey).

Charlotte Hornets: Bobby Phills (13); Statistically speaking: Dell Curry is holding off Kemba Walker by more than 2,000 career points as the franchise all-time leader; Who’s next? Walker should end up putting monster numbers in Charlotte if he sticks around. His #15 should go up someday.

Chicago Bulls: Jerry Sloan (4); Bob Love (10); Michael Jordan (23); Scottie Pippen (33); Phil Jackson and Jerry Krause (no numbers); Statistically speaking: Derrick Rose’s prime was brief but spectacular. He’s only 10th in career points for Chicago, but league MVP is league MVP; Who’s next? It’ll be Rose’s #1 in a nice homecoming ceremony someday.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Bingo Smith (7); Zydrunas Ilgauskas (11); Larry Nance (22); Mark Price (25); Austin Carr (34); Nate Thurmond (42); Brad Daugherty (43); Joe Tait (microphone); Statistically speaking: LeBron James already holds the career franchise records in points, minutes, assists and steals; Who’s next? Number 23 will be next to go up someday down the road.

Dallas Mavericks: Brad Davis (15); Rolando Blackman (22); Statistically speaking: If Blackmon and Mark Aguirre, who are second and third in career Dallas points, added them together, they would only have 640 more points than Dirk Nowitzki, who has the most; Who’s next? Dirk’s #41 will go up shortly after he retires, like Duncan’s #21 went up in San Antonio this year. It should begin a stretch which could soon include Jason Terry's #31.

Denver Nuggets: Alex English (2); David Thompson (33); Byron Beck (40); Dan Issel (44); Dikembe Mutombo (55); Doug Moe (432); Statistically speaking: Carmelo Anthony scored a lot of points with the Nuggets, and is third all-time in team history, behind English and Issel; Who’s next? I say Anthony’s moments in Anthony were too few and far between, and Nikola Jokic #15 will be nice after a long career.

Detroit Pistons: Chauncey Billups (1); Chuck Daly (2); Ben Wallace (3); Joe Dumars (4); Dennis Rodman (10); Isiah Thomas (11); Vinnie Johnson (15); Bob Lanier (16); Dave Bing (21); Richard Hamilton (32); Bill Laimbeer (40); William Davidson and Jack McCloskey (no numbers); Statistically speaking: Grant Hill never got his due from Pistons fans, but in per-game averages, he’s fourth in points, seventh in assists and fifth in steals; Who’s next? If Hill hasn’t gone up yet, he won’t. The best bet is Andre Drummond’s #0 if he plods along to a nice career.

Golden State Warriors: Wilt Chamberlain (13); Tom Meschery (14); Al Attles (16); Chris Mullin (17); Rick Barry (24); Nate Thurmond (42); Statistically speaking: Stephen Curry is already seventh all-time in career Golden State points and rising quickly; Who’s next? This era will probably send a few jerseys to the rafters, but Curry’s #30 should go first.



Houston Rockets: Yao Ming (11); Clyde Drexler (22); Calvin Murphy (23); Moses Malone (24); Hakeem Olajuwon (34); Rudy Tomjanovich (45); Carroll Dawson (no number); Statistically speaking: James Harden is already shooting up the career lists in Houston. He's sixth in points scored already; Who’s next? We'll give it to Harden's #13.

Indiana Pacers: George McGInnis (30); Reggie Miller (31); Mel Daniels (34); Roger Brown (35); Bobby Leonard (529); Statistically speaking: Rik Smits is second all-time in Indiana points scored and third in rebounds How is #45 not up in the rafters yet?; Who’s next? We think Smits will get up there someday, although Paul George would be the next candidate.

Los Angeles Clippers: None; Statistically speaking: There's a lot of numbers that could show how terrible this franchise has been, but no retired numbers should do; Who’s next? Chris Paul's #3 should get up there someday, with Blake Griffin and 32 to follow after that. Although this group hasn't won much, the bar is low in Clipper-Land.

Los Angeles Lakers: Wilt Chamberlain (13); Elgin Baylor (22); Gail Goodrich (25) Magic Johnson (32); Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (33); Shaquille O’Neal (34); James Worthy (42); Jerry West (44); Jamaal Wilkes (55); Chick Hearn (microphone); Statistically speaking: Kobe Bryant leads the franchise in many categories, including by more than 12,000 over Jerry West in points; Who’s next? You could make an argument for some role players from the Shaq/Kobe era, but Kobe should be next. Is it 8 or 24, though?

Memphis Grizzlies: None; Statistically speaking: Mike Conley is already the career leader in points, assists, games, steals and minutes; Who’s next? Conley and Marc Gasol will have claims someday, but Zach Randolph's 50 should be first, as the embodiment of a nice era for a new franchise.

Miami Heat: Tim Hardaway (10); Michael Jordan (23); Shaquille O’Neal (32); Alonzo Mourning (33); Statistically speaking: Franchise stalwart Dwyane Wade leads most everything, but Udonis Haslem is seventh all-time in points and leads in rebounds; Who’s next? Wade's runs with Shaq and LeBron will put some more jerseys in the rafters, but fan-favorite Haslem should get #40 up there soon in a deserving and warm ceremony after he hangs them up for good.

Milwaukee Bucks: Oscar Robertson (1); Junior Bridgeman (2); Sidney Moncrief (4); Bob Dandridge (10); Jon McGlocklin (14); Bob Lanier (16); Brian Winters (32); Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (33); Statistically speaking: It's been a bit of a wasteland lately in Milwaukee, but Glenn Robinson is second all-time in scoring and Michael Redd is fourth; Who’s next? I'm just not seeing it with those guys. We'll wait it out for Giannis Antetokounmpo and #34.

Minnesota Timberwolves: Malik Sealy (2); Statistically speaking: Kevin Garnett leads every career counting category except for 3-point field goals and attempts (Anthony Peeler); Who’s next? Well, it's not going to be Peeler. Garnett's #21 should go up very, very soon.

New Orleans Pelicans: Pete Maravich (7); Statistically speaking: David West leads the franchise in career points, and Chris Paul should get consideration, as second in points and leader in assists and steals; Who’s next? I say wait it out and give it to Anthony Davis and raise #23 after a long career where he hopefully stays in New Orleans. You don't want to show him it's OK to leave in your prime and honor Paul right in front of his face, do you?

New York Knicks: Walt Frazier (10); Dick Barnett (12); Earl Monroe (15); Dick McGuire (15); Willis Reed (19); Dave DeBusschere (22); Bill Bradley (24); Patrick Ewing (33); Red Holzman (613); Statistically speaking: Oh, the Knicks. Well, it's safe to say Charles Oakley is out and he'd probably be next in line from the Ewing era; Who’s next? How about Allan Houston's #20? It doesn't feel like he's much beloved by the fans, at least not as much as John Starks and #3. We'll end this sad argument and go with Starks.

Oklahoma City Thunder (as Seattle SuperSonics): Gus Williams (1); Nate McMillan (10); Lenny Wilkens (19); Spencer Haywood (24); Fred Brown (32); Jack Sikma (43); Bob Blackburn (microphone); Statistically speaking: Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp never got the ceremonies they deserved from success in Seattle, but they might have to wait for another team to pop up there. Kevin Durant fell about 600 points behind Payton for the franchise lead, although Russell Westbrook will beat it soon; Who’s next? Durant will get there someday, but certainly not soon. Russell Westbrook's #0 will go before Durant, but first they'll honor fan favorite Nick Collison's #4.

Orlando Magic: Sixth man (6); Statistically speaking: There are a lot of interesting possible choices here, but Dwight Howard has the numbers edge, as the all-time career leader in points, rebounds and blocks; Who’s next? I'll go off the board a little here and take Anfernee Hardaway's #1. He was traded after injuries derailed his career while Shaq left on his own. Penny ignited this era and his career serves as a parallel to the entire Shaq/Penny era and what could have been.

Philadelphia 76ers: Moses Malone (2); Allen Iverson (3); Dolph Schayes (4); Julius Erving (6); Maurice Cheeks (10); Wilt Chamberlain (13); Hal Green (15); Bobby Jones (24); Billy Cunningham (32); Charles Barkley (34); Dave Zinkoff (microphone); Statistically speaking: Iverson was a one-man machine with a sad group of untalented, but beloved, players like Eric Snow, Aaron McKie and Theo Ratliff. Those guys don't have the numbers to get up there without a ring; Who’s next? Trust the Process? Maybe Joel Embiid will one day get his #21 up there or Dario Saric can get #9 raised. Now? It's anyone's guess, so how about Embiid?

Phoenix Suns: Dick Van Arsdale (5); Walter Davis (6); Kevin Johnson (7); Dan Majerle (9); Steve Nash (13); Tom Chambers (24); Alvan Adams (33); Charles Barkley (34); Connie Hawkins (42); Paul Westphal (44); Jerry Colangelo, Cotton Fitzsimmons, John MacLeod, Joe Proski (no numbers); Al McCoy (microphone); Statistically speaking: Shawn Marion filled up the stat sheet, and is fourth all-time in points, second in rebounds and third in blocks for the franchise; Who’s next? Get Marion's #31 up there. How he scored with that ugly jumper we'll never know.

Portland Trailblazers: Larry Weinberg (1); Dave Twardzik (13); Lionel Hollins (14); Larry Steele (15); Maurice Lucas (20); Clyde Drexler (22); Terry Porter (30); Bob Gross (30); Bill Walton (32); Lloyd Neal (36); Geoff Petrie (45); Jack Ramsay (77); Bill Schonely (microphone); Statistically speaking: I'm kind of surprised LaMarcus Aldridge is second all-time in points scored for the franchise. Is it enough to get raised to the rafters?; Who’s next? I think Aldridge falls short, but what about Brandon Roy? It wasn't his fault his body gave up on him and he was excellent in his five years with the team. We say put #7 up there.

Sacramento Kings: Nate Archibald (1); Mitch Richmond (2); Chris Webber (4); sixth man (6); Bob Davies (11); Maurice Stokes (12); Oscar Robertson (14); Peja Stojakovic (16); Vlade Divac (21); Jack Twyman (27); Sam Lacey (44); Statistically speaking: Kings fans won't want to hear this, but DeMarcus Cousins has the numbers: Sixth all-time in points (more than Peja) and sixth in rebounds (more than Webber). I say he goes up there someday; Who’s next? First, though, what about Mike Bibby's #10? Wasn't he the one guy in this group who didn't fold in the playoffs?

San Antonio Spurs: Johnny Moore (00); Avery Johnson (6); Bruce Bowen (12); James Silas (13); Tim Duncan (21); Sean Elliott (32); George Gervin (44); David Robinson (55); Statistically speaking: Duncan got up with away and so will Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili, who are fourth and fifth, respectively, in the team's career scoring list; Who’s next? Manu, but only because he should be retiring first.

Toronto Raptors: None; Statistically speaking: DeMar DeRozan is already the all-time points leader in the T Dot. He'll go up someday, but the Raptors could have hard choices before raising up DeMar and Kyle Lowry; Who’s next? Vince Carter should be retiring someday soon (right?), and time should heal this wound and lift up his #15. They had a nice run and Vinsanity made Toronto cool for the NBA's global fans for a while.

Utah Jazz: Frank Layden (1); Adrian Dantley (4); Pete Maravich (7); Larry Miller (9); John Stockton (12); Jeff Hornacek (14); Karl Malone (32); Darrell Griffith (35); Mark Eaton (53); Jerry Sloan (1,223); Rod Hundley (microphone); Statistically speaking: The career lists are pretty much all Stockton and Malone, but Gordon Hayward is already eighth in career points; Who’s next? I'm going out on a limb and saying Hayward stays in Utah this offseason and continues his legacy with the Jazz, one day lifting #20. That should soon mean making playoff runs with Rudy Gobert too.

Washington Wizards: Earl Monroe (10); Elvin Hayes (11); Gus Johnson (25); Wes Unseld (41); Statistically speaking: It's been rough as of late for the Bullets/Wizards, with a lot of stops and starts. Cringe-inducing names on the all-time scoring list include Jeff Malone in second, Gilbert Arenas in eighth and Antawn Jamison in 10th; Who’s next? John Wall and Bradley Beal are really lifting the Wizards this year under Scott Brooks and we say they'll keep it up in the coming years. That will get Wall's #2 up there someday.