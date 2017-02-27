Leicester City will be glad to have something different to focus on after a few days in which the club came under severe criticism for sacking Claudio Ranieri.

The Foxes are currently playing host to Liverpool as they look to ease themselves out of the Premier League’s bottom three places. Crystal Palace’s win over Middlesbrough at the weekend saw the champions enter the dreaded drop zone.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Gary Neville accused Leicester’s players of coming across as “wholly dishonest” after a report in The Times claimed that four senior players attended a meeting with the club’s owners that contributed to Ranieri’s sacking.

"The route from owner to player, around a manager's future, is not a chain of command. It should never be available," the ex-Manchester United defender said on Sky Sports, via the Mirror.

"In the last few days, a couple of players have spoken - and they are stitching themselves up, they are coming across as wholly dishonest.

"There are a couple more who I would like to hear from.

"The reality is - if that has happened, I cannot get my head around it. It is despicable. Even if they were asked, stay clear of it.

"I would like to think it hasn't happened. Seeing managers sacked is painful enough, if his own players have knifed him in the back, it is the most difficult part."

Vardy gave Leicester the lead

Leicester made a bright start to proceedings at the King Power Stadium as Craig Shakespeare took control of his first game as caretaker manager.

And they got the breakthrough when Jamie Vardy fired the ball beyond Simon Mignolet in the 28th minute.

It was Leicester’s first league goal of 2017 and left the home supporters forgetting all about Ranieri’s dismissal. Check it out below.

Gary Lineker's tweet

Gary Lineker, a Leicester fan, reacted with a typically brilliant tweet.

“Vardy scores. Leicester lead. Never rated Ranieri,” he wrote.

Lineker admitted he cried in the wake of Ranieri’s sacking. Leicester fans will never forget what the Italian did for the club, but victories will ease the pain of watching him leave.

