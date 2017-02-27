Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Danny Drinkwater.

Danny Drinkwater scores incredible 25-yard volley vs Liverpool

No one quite knew what to expect from Leicester City ahead of their game against Liverpool on Monday Night Football.

Managerless and in the relegation zone following Claudio Ranieri's sacking, the Foxes needed a big performance to help ease their way out of what's been a difficult period.

And with 28 minutes played, they did just that.

In a move reminiscent of the Leicester that won the Premier League last season, Marc Albrighton slipped Jamie Vardy through on goal in the 28th minute to finish past Simon Mignolet.

Cue wild celebrations at the King Power Stadium, with Vardy's strike the Foxes' first league goal since the turn of 2017.

But the best was yet to come. Eleven minutes later, Danny Drinkwater doubled the home side's lead with a stunning volley from 25 yards out.

James Milner's headed clearance fell to the 26-year-old, who lashed his effort past a hapless Mignolet and into the bottom-right corner. Check it out below.

DRINKWATER'S 25-YARD SCREAMER

Claudio who? Here's how Twitter reacted to Drinkwater's wonder strike, with some even comparing it to the kind of goals Steven Gerrard used to score.

TWITTER REACTS

Leicester entered the break 2-0 up and, in truth, they were completely deserving of their lead.

Despite enjoying a two-week break from competitive football, during which time they were at a training camp in Spain, Liverpool's players looked very rusty and were poor in the first half.

FBL-ENG-PR-LEICESTER-LIVERPOOL

But perhaps this kind of response from Leicester was always to be expected following a season where Ranieri appeared to tinker with their tactics too much, too often.

Against Liverpool, Vardy and co. looked back to their counter-attacking best by breaking with pace and looking to play balls over the top.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

