The Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs couldn't possibly be on further ends of the spectrum from one another, but one of the Spurs' leaders had some interesting insight on their former rival.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, hours before rolling over the Lakers in Los Angeles in a lopsided game, shared some fascinating insight into why it's so important for the purple and gold to be a premier franchise in the NBA.

He also acknowledged a little-discussed detail about Magic Johnson's ascension to the top of the Lakers organization, and why it could be a sign of positive things to come.

"Like everyone else, I would assume, Magic's always been somewhat of an idol in the sense of what he accomplished, what he's done not just on the court but what he did after the court, business-wise," Popovich said, via Baxter Holmes of ESPN.

"Hopefully, that will transfer. Hopefully, he will be very successful. I'm one of those people who believes that having really good teams in big cities is important for the league. Sure, we all want to win. But the bigger picture is when big cities have good teams, it's good for everybody."

Large market teams are what make the NBA an incredibly lucrative business, especially with how all basketball-related income is spread across the league.

The Lakers, despite hitting rock bottom as a team, remain the second-most valuable franchise in the NBA. The top of the pack? Another team on the downswing in the New York Knicks. Winning doesn't seem to mean everything.

The more successful the Lakers are, though, the more fans of the NBA and team are going to invest into them. Johnson's been a successful businessman since his retirement from the NBA and could foster a culture change that points LA back in that direction.

That could all ultimately be great news for the NBA, which has been doing just fine even with the Lakers struggling to get out of the draft lottery. Imagine how much a contending Lakers team could move that needle.

