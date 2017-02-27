We’re finally into fight week where Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will undoubtedly be undergoing their final preparations as they get set to do battle at UFC 209 on Saturday night to crown the interim lightweight champion.

While plenty of attention has been given to the trash talk and verbal jabs the pair have thrown at each other - even before this fight was announced - it’s Conor McGregor’s whose figure seems to be looming over this clash even though he’s currently on a hiatus from the Octagon and is focused on luring Floyd Mayweather to the boxing ring.

UFC 209

Despite his intention to fight Mayweather, UFC president Dana White has already confirmed that he believes the Notorious’ next fight will be in the UFC and not in a boxing ring and it’s thought that the winner of The Eagle and El Cucuy will go on to meet the Irishman for the full version of the championship title.

With so much uncertainty surrounding that potential clash, nobody really knows whether it’ll even go ahead as Ferguson believes ‘McNuggets’ will exit the company rather than defend his title.

However, Nurmagomedov’s coach – Javier Mendez - has offered a more direct approach to McGregor by offering him an ultimatum.

Either fight the dangerous Dagestani, should he beat Ferguson, or relinquish the belt.

ULTIMATUM

Speaking to StarSport, Mendez said: “I think there’s a chance (of him fighting Nurmagomedov). Of course, anything is possible.

“I think one thing, he’s either going to have to fight Khabib or he’s going to have to let the title go. One way or another, it’s going to have to happen, right? He’s either going to have to leave the division and go somewhere else.

“Or, he’s going to have to fight Khabib. Because the interim holder has to fight the lightweight champion [Conor McGregor], that’s just how it is.”

Nurmagomedov hasn’t been one to bite his tongue when it comes to McGregor, and if he does indeed manage to get past Ferguson on Saturday, then expect plenty more call-outs in the coming months.

