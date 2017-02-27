Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Triple H announces his return to WWE in-ring action

Triple H's return to in-ring action appears to be moving full speed ahead. 

The Game, The Cerebral Assasin, The King of Kings; whatever your favorite nickname may be for Hunter Hearst Helmsley, get ready to see him working the ropes very soon. 

Triple H was announced as part of a six-man tag team main event match during a house show on March 11 in Toronto, giving him a chance to kick some of the rust off before Wrestlemania 33.

The announcement was made on social media, via the account that promotes events being held at Ricoh Arena:

It remains unclear who the other five participants will be, but it's sure to be a fascinating cast with Triple H being a part of the match. 

Fast forward to a few days later, and Triple H dropped a tweet signifying he'd be a part of three house shows as The Destroyer returns to ... destroying:

This is just one of many signals that point to Triple H getting ready for a big match at Wrestlemania 33. Many hope that Seth Rollins will be the call, but his status for the biggest show of the year remains in the air.

Triple H's, however, seems to be clear. The announcement of him stepping back into the ring matches up perfectly with his recent social media posting showcasing his jacked physique:

The Game appears to be ready for whatever is in store for him when the brightest lights shine down on the WWE in March. 

Are you excited for Triple H to get back in the ring? Let us know what you think could be in store for Wrestlemania in the comments!



