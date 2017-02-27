Just when you thought Liverpool's bad form was behind them, they go and lose 3-1 to a managerless and relegation-threatened Leicester City side.

Jurgen Klopp's men recently returned from a training camp in Spain yet they looked rusty as ever at the King Power Stadium.

Jamie Vardy was able to run through on goal far too easily for Leicester's opener, while scrappy defending ended up in Danny Drinkwater scoring a 25-yard screamer.

Further defensive errors later allowed Vardy to score his second of the match and give Leicester a 3-0 lead, the Englishman somehow rising highest to head home from a cross.

Philippe Coutinho grabbed a consolation with 22 minutes remaining but Leicester held on to secure a hugely important win in their season.

So, where do you start with Liverpool's abysmal performance?

The Reds were not only sloppy defensively but toothless going forward against a side that, before the game, had scored zero and conceded 12 league goals in 2017.

Liverpool fans were particular angry with one player, though: stand-in centre-back Lucas Leiva.

Despite having summer signing Ragnar Klavan on the bench, Klopp opted to start the veteran Brazilian alongside Joel Matip - and he paid the price.

Time and time again, Lucas' lack of pace was exposed by Vardy, who had the better of him all game.

One statistic particularly summed up his performance at the King Power, which you can see in the tweet below.

And here's how Liverpool fans reacted to Lucas being bullied by Vardy for 90 minutes.

It wasn't entirely Lucas' fault, of course. The 30-year-old is a midfielder by trade and Klopp should have known he would struggle against someone of Vardy's pace.

Klavan should have started ahead of Lucas, who is way past his best and can no longer keep up with the pace of the Premier League.

