Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Liverpool.

Liverpool fans are furious with one player after the 3-1 defeat to Leicester City

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Just when you thought Liverpool's bad form was behind them, they go and lose 3-1 to a managerless and relegation-threatened Leicester City side.

Jurgen Klopp's men recently returned from a training camp in Spain yet they looked rusty as ever at the King Power Stadium.

Jamie Vardy was able to run through on goal far too easily for Leicester's opener, while scrappy defending ended up in Danny Drinkwater scoring a 25-yard screamer.

Article continues below

Further defensive errors later allowed Vardy to score his second of the match and give Leicester a 3-0 lead, the Englishman somehow rising highest to head home from a cross.

Philippe Coutinho grabbed a consolation with 22 minutes remaining but Leicester held on to secure a hugely important win in their season.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

The huge new indication that The Hardy Boyz are WWE-bound

The huge new indication that The Hardy Boyz are WWE-bound

WWE producer posted controversial comment on video of Reigns' incredible Spear

WWE producer posted controversial comment on video of Reigns' incredible Spear

Why Ivan Perisic was booked for heading ball back to his own goalkeeper

Why Ivan Perisic was booked for heading ball back to his own goalkeeper

Twitter is absolutely loving N'Golo Kante's message to Claudio Ranieri

Twitter is absolutely loving N'Golo Kante's message to Claudio Ranieri

So, where do you start with Liverpool's abysmal performance?

The Reds were not only sloppy defensively but toothless going forward against a side that, before the game, had scored zero and conceded 12 league goals in 2017.

Liverpool fans were particular angry with one player, though: stand-in centre-back Lucas Leiva.

Leicester City v Liverpool - Premier League

Despite having summer signing Ragnar Klavan on the bench, Klopp opted to start the veteran Brazilian alongside Joel Matip - and he paid the price.

Time and time again, Lucas' lack of pace was exposed by Vardy, who had the better of him all game.

One statistic particularly summed up his performance at the King Power, which you can see in the tweet below.

And here's how Liverpool fans reacted to Lucas being bullied by Vardy for 90 minutes.

TWITTER REACTS

It wasn't entirely Lucas' fault, of course. The 30-year-old is a midfielder by trade and Klopp should have known he would struggle against someone of Vardy's pace.

Klavan should have started ahead of Lucas, who is way past his best and can no longer keep up with the pace of the Premier League.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Fernando Torres
Football

Trending Stories

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

The huge new indication that The Hardy Boyz are WWE-bound

The huge new indication that The Hardy Boyz are WWE-bound

WWE producer posted controversial comment on video of Reigns' incredible Spear

WWE producer posted controversial comment on video of Reigns' incredible Spear

Why Ivan Perisic was booked for heading ball back to his own goalkeeper

Why Ivan Perisic was booked for heading ball back to his own goalkeeper

Twitter is absolutely loving N'Golo Kante's message to Claudio Ranieri

Twitter is absolutely loving N'Golo Kante's message to Claudio Ranieri

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

Why Dean Ambrose will probably never become WWE Champion again

Why Dean Ambrose will probably never become WWE Champion again

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again