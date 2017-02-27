Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Khabib's father had some surprising news.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's father claims his son will retire in 2018

Football News
Although Khabib Nurmagomedov is a massive figure over in Russia, the Dagestan native is on the brink of superstardom on a global basis as he aims to pick up a staggering 25th straight win on Saturday night.

It’s no easy task in front of him, though, as Tony Ferguson is attempting to rack up his 10th victory in a row with the interim lightweight championship on the line.

UFC 209

That’s not the only prize on offer either, as many believe that the winner – with The Eagle currently the favourite – will go on to challenge Conor McGregor for the full version of the belt.

You’d assume that with Nurmagomedov only being 28-years-old, he’s in his prime and can go on dominate the sport for many more years to come and potentially rack up plenty more victories and keep that zero intact.

However, if Khabib’s Dad has his way, you won’t be seeing him grace the Octagon for much longer.

In an interview with Life.ru – and transcribed by Bloody Elbow – Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov confirmed that he only wants to see his son compete until he reaches the age of 30 so he can maintain his health.

RETIREMENT

He said: “I don’t want to upset any fans, but Khabib is 28 years old and by 30 he has to finish his career.

“I’ve never voiced this opinion before, didn’t talk about it to anyone. But I’m afraid he’s got 1.5 years. I want him as a healthy, thinking person. I want him to develop other fighters.

“In such a big sport, a career between 24-30 years old is enough.”

While it may upset fans, you can’t blame a concerned father for wanting his son to be healthy when his time in the sport ends.

Khabib has also co-founded his own mixed martial arts team, Eagles MMA, and is in a prime position to continue developing the sport in Russia, even when his time is over.

Topics:
Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC
Dana White
Tony Ferguson

