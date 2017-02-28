Carragher explains what Leicester & Liverpool players should have done at full-time

While no one expected Leicester City to beat Liverpool 3-1 on Monday night, the end result was actually rather predictable. Bear with me here.

Having lost their manager last week, Leicester's players had a point to prove and were always going to be hungry for victory at the King Power Stadium.

Conversely, Liverpool headed into the game with a weakened starting XI and just one league win since the turn of 2017.

The Reds were never going to win with Lucas Leiva at centre-back, let's face it.

From the moment the game begun it was evident Leicester wanted it more, with the Foxes harrassing their opponents and constantly winning back possession.

Such pressure eventually paid off, with Jamie Vardy opening the scoring and Danny Drinkwater later adding a second with a wonderful 25-yard volley.

Vardy then scored a third just before the hour mark in a performance that was reminiscent of the Leicester side that romped to Premier League glory last season.

And on the notion of no one predicting such a comfortable victory, there was something about the game that Jamie Carragher claimed he had never seen before.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the Liverpool great explained how it was the first time he watched a game where both sets of players should have hung their heads in shame at full-time.

CARRAGHER SLAMS LEICESTER & LIVERPOOL

"I don't think I have ever seen a game of football where two teams should come off the pitch and hang their heads in shame," he said.

"Liverpool for how bad they were and Leicester for how good they were on the back of how poor they have been, just through effort and commitment."

Carragher's nailed it. While Liverpool were awful, Leicester performed brilliantly but only after Claudio Ranieri was sacked. Both teams should have been disappointed with themselves.

Victory for the hosts meant they moved out of the relegation zone and into 15th, whereas Liverpool remain fifth but are in danger of being leapfrogged by Manchester United.

All hope of challenging for the Premier League title was extinguished in the East Midlands, with Jurgen Klopp's men now potentially facing another season in the Europa League.

And it could get worse. Liverpool host Arsenal next weekend and anything less than victory at Anfield would see them drop further off the pace.

