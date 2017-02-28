Claudio Ranieri will be mightily bemused by what happened at the King Power Stadium this evening.

The Italian could get nothing out of his players this season, and was sacked last week with the club sitting precariously above the relegation zone.

But Ranieri’s dismissal seems to have somehow provided within the dressing room. Leicester were sublime as they cruised to a 3-1 defeat against Liverpool.

Article continues below

Jamie Vardy has been a shadow of the player he was last season - his goal against Sevilla last week was his first since December - but playing against Liverpool seems to bring the best out of the 30-year-old.

Forget not scoring a league goal in 2017, Vardy had failed to record a single shot on target in the calendar year before tonight.

Article continues below

He managed three this evening - in the first half.

The England international’s brace means he has now scored five league goals against Liverpool in three appearances. Danny Drinkwater also got on the scoresheet with a thunderous volley as the Foxes climbed to 15th in the table.

Video: Drinkwater's screamer

Philippe Coutinho’s goal had Liverpool supporters dreaming of a potential Leicstanbul, but Jurgen Klopp’s side were unable to do what they did against AC Milan 12 years ago.

What's Ranieri thinking?

A penny for Ranieri’s thoughts after this one. His former players have been heavily criticised for their apparent involved in his sacking - according to The Times, Kasper Schmeichel, Jamie Vardy, Marc Albrighton and Wes Morgan played a part in owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s decision to relieve the 65-year-old of his duties, which is shameful considering Ranieri helped elevate their careers last season.

It took a change of manager for Leicester’s players to fight. Why didn’t they fight for the man who led them to a Premier League title?

That’s a question only Vardy and co. will know the answer to. Meanwhile, Klopp has his own questions to answer.

Liverpool's struggles

Liverpool have now won just once in the league in 2017. Their hopes of finishing in the top four suffered a serious setback as they opened the door for Manchester United.

The Red Devils, sixth in the table and a point behind Liverpool, have a game in hand in which they can leapfrog their rivals.

The highlight for Liverpool came from Nathaniel Clyne in the 87th minute.

Clyne pulled out the tricks at 3-1 down

The Reds were trailing 3-1 when the full-back successfully pulled off a rabona cross which found Coutinho.

About to lose to a relegation-threatened team and Clyne is showing off his tricks. You’ve got to admire his audacity.

Video: Clyne's rabona cross

Liverpool fans loved it

Liverpool’s supporters certainly did. Check out the reaction below.

If you’re going to lose, you might as well lose in style.

Will Leicester stay up? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms