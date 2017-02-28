Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

We saw the Vardy of last season.

Jamie Vardy stat vs Liverpool confuses Leicester City fans

There’s only one question on every Leicester City fan’s lips after their 3-1 win over Liverpool last night: where on earth was that all season?

The Foxes produced a performance reminiscent of last season as they brushed the top four hopefuls aside with consummate ease.

Jamie Vardy bagged a brace and Danny Drinkwater was also on the scoresheet in Leicester’s first game since Claudio Ranieri’s contentious sacking.

There was enough time for Liverpool to stage a comeback when Philippe Coutinho scored in the second half but Leicester never looked like crumbling.

Vardy was as threatening as he was last season, Drinkwater produced a stunner and Wilfred Ndidi played the role of N’Golo Kante to perfection.

No wonder Craig Shakespeare was delighted afterwards.

Leicester’s caretaker manager admitted he could tell his players were determined after watching them warm up.

"I could see in their eyes that they were up to the fight in the warm up," Shakespeare said, via the Mirror. "They have had to take criticism but we set the tone, they were excellent in the first 10-15 minutes.

"I wasn't sure what we were going to get. I told Jamie Vardy to be a nuisance and a threat.”

Leicester City v Liverpool - Premier League

We witnessed the Vardy of last season

He was a nuisance all right. He gave Lucas Leiva fits throughout the contest.

Video: Vardy's first goal

The 30-year-old has now scored three goals in two games, having failed to score in 2017 before last week’s game against Sevilla.

And one stat from his performance against Liverpool has left fans mightily confused.

Vardy recorded 71 sprints on Monday evening - his season high.

Again, there’s only one question to be asked: where was that all season?

Twitter reacts to the stat

Vardy worked harder than he has ever done this season in Leicester’s first game since Ranieri’s exit. No wonder fans are calling him a snake on Twitter.

Effort = success

After the game, the England striker said he had no idea why the Foxes had been unable to produce anything close to the levels they reached last season.

“I couldn’t put my finger on why we haven’t been doing that regularly,” Vardy said, via the Telegraph. "We’ve been working hard and it’s just not been happening."

It’s obvious, Jamie, as the above stat proves. Put in the effort and the wins will soon follow.

Did Jamie Vardy force Claudio Ranieri out of a job? Let us know in the comments section below!

