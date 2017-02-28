New Day hilariously re-enact 2017 Oscars blunder on RAW

The final episode of RAW before this Sunday's Fastlane event gave WWE fans one of the most memorable segments for quite some time.

It wasn't a face to face between Kevin Owens and Goldberg, or even the return of Seth Rollins, instead, it was a comedy sketch by the New Day.

Perfect timing

The New Day have become some of the most popular and comedic superstars on the roster and Monday night, they brought Hollywood to RAW.

24 hours prior to RAW, the world watched as the 89th Academy Awards ended on somewhat questionable circumstances.

Highly acclaimed movie 'La La Land' was announced as the winner of the Best Picture award only for the award to be taken away from them after the announcers were handed the wrong envelope and it proved that another film had in fact won the award.

So leave it to the New Day to re-enact the scene from the Oscars and put a special WWE twist on it.

In one of their usual pre- match promos, they referenced their opponents the Shining Stars, only for them to be interrupted by the Puerto Rican duo.

As the Shining Stars were making their way to the ring however, a ringside assistant handed the New Day a red envelope declaring that it was actually Rusev and Jinder Mahal who would be taking on the former Tag Team Champions.

New Day - who were recently announced as the hosts for WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, were victorious over Mahal and Rusev.

The New Day who last year appeared in a segment with Mick Foley, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels will surely have more incredible scenes prepared when they host the Show of Shows in just over a months time.

