The final episode of RAW before Sunday's Fastlane event brought about the return of the Architect Seth Rollins.

For the first time since he was attacked by Samoa Joe and medically ruled out of action with a knee injury, Rollins returned to RAW to shed some light on his WrestleMania plans.

Constant questions

During a sit down interview with Corey Graves live on RAW, Rollins would go through the pain and anguish that he is once again facing the prospect of missing WrestleMania for the second straight year.

JOIN THE DEBATE

Will Seth Rollins compete in a match at WrestleMania? Join the debate by becoming a GMS writer HERE: http://gms.to/haveyoursay1

Article continues below

During his talk with Graves, Rollins would go on to claim that "It doesn't look like the doctors are going to clear me for WrestleMania."

News that was met by boos from the fans in attendance, Rollins seemed to be confirming the rumours that he will be out of action when WrestleMania rolls around.

Article continues below

The scene really got interesting when Triple H made an appearance, joined by the man who assaulted Rollins in the first place, Samoa Joe.

Once the Game made his way to the ring, he would begin to further insult Rollins and warn him not to show up at WrestleMania.

That wouldn't sit well with the Architect however who would go on to promise "I will be at WrestleMania!"

Not confirming whether he will be competing at WrestleMania or not, Rollins simply promised that he will be at the show in Orlando.

With just over a month until the Show of Shows, any potential match between the two seems like it may not be given much time before the show to be confirmed.

It now seems likely that the two will meet at WrestleMania but in what capacity and just how much the fans will see of eaither man before them still remains to be seen.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms