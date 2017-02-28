Beth Phoenix confirmed for the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017

WrestleMania 33 is just 40 days away and with the big event comes the announcements of which former superstars will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The class of 2017 is taking shape with four names of WWE shows past already announced and a fifth revealed on RAW.

Glamazon entering the Hall of Fame

One of the strongest women in WWE history will be inducted into the Hall of Fame the night before WrestleMania 33 as Beth Phoenix has been confirmed as the fifth member.

The Glamazon spent six years with WWE and is a former Diva's Champion and she also became just the second woman to enter the Royal Rumble in 2010.

Phoenix has been rumoured to be entering the Hall of Fame for several weeks and was confirmed tonight on RAW.

She joins a class already filled with big names, including the former WWE Champion Kurt Angle.

Former WCW Champion Diamond Dallas Page, ex- Smackdown General Manager Theodore Long and The Rock 'n' Roll Express will all be inducted in 2017.

There are still set to be more names revealed including the recipient of the 2017 Warrior Award but with over a month until WrestleMania, RAW will surely continue to make the big announcements.

The WWE YouTube channel spent Monday uploading videos of some of her greatest achievements including that famous Royal Rumble entry.

Phoenix entered the Royal Rumble and pulled off the unbelievable when she eliminated the Great Khali after some fairly questionable tactics.

