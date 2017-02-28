Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

For the third week running, Lesnar wasn't needed on RAW.

Brock Lesnar faces Big Show once RAW goes off the air

For the third week running, Brock Lesnar was backstage at Monday Night RAW but once again didn't make an appearance.

The Beast Incarnate was advertised for the show in Green Bay, Wisconsin Monday night but never appeared while the TV cameras were rolling.

Post show appearance

RAW went off the air with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman's contract signing for Sunday's Fastlane event.

The show went on though as Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman made their way to the ring to make a big claim.

Heyman would go on to say that Lesnar flew to Wisconsin for a fight and would open a challenge to anyone back in the locker room.'

With Goldberg in the building ahead of his Universal Championship match on Sunday, fans were hoping to see the two colide.

What they got however, was something quite different:

Confronted by another long time rival, Lesnar went face to face with the Big Show and would leave the giant in the centre of the ring.

Lesnar would deliver the F-5 and then leave the ring with Big Show in it - a strange usage for Lesnar who is normally a superstar that WWE try to promote as much as possible.

Only making use of Lesnar once the show had gone off the air may be questionable, but following the events that unfolded with the Rock following RAW last week, who knows what WWE get up to after the show ends.

Lesnar could be set for a run as the Universal Champion in the weeks following WrestleMania if Goldberg wins at Fastlane and Lesnar conquers him at WrestleMania.

If Lesnar is crowned the Universal Champion, his appearances could become more regular on Monday nights.

Topics:
WWE
Wrestlemania

Brock Lesnar once again appears after RAW finishes

Brock Lesnar once again appears after RAW finishes

