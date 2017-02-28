David Haye - usually so cool, calm and collected - has never looked more riled before a fight.

The animosity between 36-year-old and his next opponent, Tony Bellew, has become increasingly intense ever since the bout was announced in November and it threatened to boil over during Monday’s press conference.

The two fighters, who have made it abundantly clear over recent weeks that they dislike each other, had to enter the Hilton Hotel in Liverpool through separate corridors and were divided by security for the traditional pre-fight face-off.

It came as no surprise to anyone that the press conference took a series of unsavoury and even nasty turns.

Haye, already rustled by Bellew after their appearance together on The Gloves Are Off, ended up verbally lashing out not only at his opponent - but also Bellew’s supporters in the crowd.

Haye was fighting a losing battle here

The Bermondsey-born fighter was always fighting a losing battle here.

Bellew is hugely popular on Merseyside and everyone inside the Hilton Hotel, bar Haye and his team, were supporting the passionate Evertonian.

“I’m really happy you’ve all come out,” Haye told the crowd. “Bet all the money you have.

“Each and every one of you should bet on Bellew to win the fight. You know your fighter is going to get drilled.

“When he comes back to Liverpool, be there for him, because he’s going to need you.”

Haye was then criticised for gesturing at the crowd and calling them “f***ing retards”.

Jonny Nelson: I've never seen Haye so angry

Former World cruiserweight champion Jonny Nelson, per the Mirror, admitted he’d never seen the 36-year-old so angry.

"David Haye was livid. Absolutely fuming," Nelson commented. "I have never seen David his angry at a press conference and this one went beyond the first one when it came to words."

Video: Haye insults Bellew fan with childish insult

And a video has emerged of Haye insulting one Bellew fan with a classic childhood insult…

Straight from the school playground, that one.

Twitter found it hilarious

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Haye’s ‘Your mum’ jibe…

Okay this guy didn't...

Video: Haye loses it during press conference

And for those who haven’t watched it yet, here’s the moment Haye lost it during the press conference…

Saturday night can’t come soon enough.

