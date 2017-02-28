Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

.

Warriors win despite Curry's struggles; Cavs see off Bucks; DeRozan inspires Raptors

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Raptors (36-24) 92, Knicks (24-36) 91

DeMar DeRozan (37/8/2) scored a point per-minute to inspire Toronto following the news of Kyle Lowry's premature end to the season. Serge Ibaka (15/4/0) was the only other Raptor above 10 points. Carmelo Anthony (24/4/2) missed a game-winning buzzer beater. 

Warriors (50-9) 119, Sixers (22-37) 108

Stephen Curry (19/4/6) was 0-11 from three, but the Warriors still cruised past the depleted Sixers. Draymond Green (14/6/11) had five steals to go with a double-double as Kevin Durant (27/8/4) led the team in scoring. Dario Saric (21/7/7) dropped a team-high for Philly.

Bucks (26-32) 95, Cavaliers (41-17) 102

LeBron James (24/10/6) added another double-double to his collection. Kyrie Irving (25/4/9) came close to one of his own as he shot 50%, going 10-20. Giannis Antetokounmpo (9/7/8) was just 4-13 from the field for the Bucks.

Hawks (33-26) 114, Celtics (38-22) 98

Dennis Schroder's (21/4/5) game-high was a deciding factor in this one. Dwight Howard (17/12/1) had his customary double-double before being ejected in TD Garden. Isaiah Thomas' (19/7/7) scoring streak for the Celtics came to an end.

Heat (27-33) 89, Mavericks (24-35) 96

Seth Curry (29/1/3) continued to show his starting ability with another game-winning performance for the Mavericks. New man Nerlens Noel (6/6/1) played 24 minutes for Dallas. Goran Dragic (24/5/6) and Hassan Whiteside (19/19/0) kept Miami competitive. 

Pacers (31-29) 117, Rockets (42-19) 108

Jeff Teague's (25/8/6) team-high and a big performance off the bench from Rodney Stuckey (17/6/3) led Indiana to an impressive road win. James Harden (25/7/12) had another double-double but Eric Gordon (9/1/2) and Ryan Anderson (12/3/0) struggled to find their range. 

Timberwolves (24-36) 102, Kings (25-35) 88

Andrew Wiggins (27/4/1) and Karl-Anthony Towns (29/17/2) were the game-winners once again for Minnesota as they continue to improve in the Western Conference. Willie Cauley-Stein (14/6/5) tied a team-high for the Kings, who struggled to get the lid off the basket.

Topics:
Sacramento Kings
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Golden State Warriors
Milwaukee Bucks
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Indiana Pacers
Philadelphia Sixers
Atlantic Division
Boston Celtics
Cleveland Cavaliers
Houston Rockets
Southwest Division
New York Knicks
Minnesota Timberwolves
Northwest Division
Atlanta Hawks
Southeast Division
Toronto Raptors
Miami Heat
Dallas Mavericks

Trending Stories

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Triple H makes a huge announcement ahead of Wrestlemania

Triple H makes a huge announcement ahead of Wrestlemania

Brock Lesnar once again appears after RAW finishes

Brock Lesnar once again appears after RAW finishes

Liverpool fans are destroying one player after the 3-1 defeat to Leicester [Tweets]

Liverpool fans are destroying one player after the 3-1 defeat to Leicester [Tweets]

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

Seth Rollins clarifies his WrestleMania plans on RAW

Seth Rollins clarifies his WrestleMania plans on RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again