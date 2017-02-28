Raptors (36-24) 92, Knicks (24-36) 91

DeMar DeRozan (37/8/2) scored a point per-minute to inspire Toronto following the news of Kyle Lowry's premature end to the season. Serge Ibaka (15/4/0) was the only other Raptor above 10 points. Carmelo Anthony (24/4/2) missed a game-winning buzzer beater.

Warriors (50-9) 119, Sixers (22-37) 108

Stephen Curry (19/4/6) was 0-11 from three, but the Warriors still cruised past the depleted Sixers. Draymond Green (14/6/11) had five steals to go with a double-double as Kevin Durant (27/8/4) led the team in scoring. Dario Saric (21/7/7) dropped a team-high for Philly.

Bucks (26-32) 95, Cavaliers (41-17) 102

LeBron James (24/10/6) added another double-double to his collection. Kyrie Irving (25/4/9) came close to one of his own as he shot 50%, going 10-20. Giannis Antetokounmpo (9/7/8) was just 4-13 from the field for the Bucks.

Hawks (33-26) 114, Celtics (38-22) 98

Dennis Schroder's (21/4/5) game-high was a deciding factor in this one. Dwight Howard (17/12/1) had his customary double-double before being ejected in TD Garden. Isaiah Thomas' (19/7/7) scoring streak for the Celtics came to an end.

Heat (27-33) 89, Mavericks (24-35) 96

Seth Curry (29/1/3) continued to show his starting ability with another game-winning performance for the Mavericks. New man Nerlens Noel (6/6/1) played 24 minutes for Dallas. Goran Dragic (24/5/6) and Hassan Whiteside (19/19/0) kept Miami competitive.

Pacers (31-29) 117, Rockets (42-19) 108

Jeff Teague's (25/8/6) team-high and a big performance off the bench from Rodney Stuckey (17/6/3) led Indiana to an impressive road win. James Harden (25/7/12) had another double-double but Eric Gordon (9/1/2) and Ryan Anderson (12/3/0) struggled to find their range.

Timberwolves (24-36) 102, Kings (25-35) 88

Andrew Wiggins (27/4/1) and Karl-Anthony Towns (29/17/2) were the game-winners once again for Minnesota as they continue to improve in the Western Conference. Willie Cauley-Stein (14/6/5) tied a team-high for the Kings, who struggled to get the lid off the basket.