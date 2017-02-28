Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Roy Keane reveals which player he would love to see at Manchester United

Manchester United and Jose Mourinho have understandably received plenty of praise after picking up the season's first piece of major silverware at Wembley on Sunday.

A 3-2 win over Southampton, courtesy of two goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and another from Jesse Lingard, ensured the EFL Cup returned to Old Trafford.

After a tricky start to the season, the Red Devils have gone from strength to strength under Mourinho and have been in impressive form for the last few months.

Since the heavy 4-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in October, they have lost just one game - the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final against Hull.

Nevertheless, former captain, Roy Keane is not totally convinced by the progress made with Mourinho this season.

Keane was speaking at a fundraising event before the EFL Cup final and thinks that a favourable run of games has made United's form deceiving.

"I’ve very little time for Mourinho. I look at United and the run they’re on now," Keane said, as per The Mirror.

"They're sixth in the league. People are like, 'I can see progress' - [but] they're sixth in the league. They've beaten no one in three months.

"I judge United on the big games. Chelsea and one or two others are coming up now. If you want to play for United and be successful they are the games you have to be winning."

Of the current top six, Man United have played Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool since the loss to Chelsea - picking up two draws and a win.

Although they are unbeaten, Mourinho will undoubtedly have preferred to pick up three points against each of those sides to help their pursuit of a place in the top four.

But between now and the end of the season, the Red Devils face all of the top four so could still prove Keane wrong.

The ex-midfielder also revealed that he would like to see Seamus Coleman move to Old Trafford.

Keane, now Martin O'Neill's assistant for Ireland, believes the Everton full-back would slot straight into the setup at his old club.

He added: "I'd love to see Seamus at Man United. It would suit him down to the ground.

"Obviously, he's at a very good club in Everton. He isn't getting any younger.

"From a selfish point of view, from an Irish point of view, you want players like Seamus playing in the Champions League and getting a taste of football at that level.

"Saying that, joining United might not mean Champions League at this moment in time."

Roy Keane
Seamus Coleman
