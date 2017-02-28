Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher reveal who should win PFA Player of the Year award

We’re approaching the business end of the season in the Premier League and thoughts are turning to which team will become champions, which three clubs will be relegated, and which footballer should win the PFA Player of the Year award.

In terms of the first question, it’s hard to look past Chelsea, who possess a 10 point lead with 12 matches of the campaign remaining.

Relegation is a little harder to call, with most of the teams inside the bottom half still not safe.

But what about the PFA Player of the Year award?

It’s now safe to say that Riyad Mahrez won’t be winning the prestigious accolade for a second successive year, but who do Sky Sports’ lead pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher believe deserve it?

Neville: Why Kante should win it

Neville is of the opinion that Kante would be a worthy winner - and Carragher admitted it would be hard to disagree if the indefatigable French midfielder did win the award.

“I actually said before the show, I think he should win Player of the Year,” Neville said of Kante on Monday Night Football. “His impact upon the two teams that he’s had in the two seasons have been absolutely incredible.

“I think what he’s left at Leicester and what Chelsea have gained. When you watch him in a game he’s infectious, he’s all over the pitch.

“It could be that the Chelsea votes are spread among certain players - [Eden] Hazard, [Diego] Costa, Kante - it can happen like that and sometimes someone else can come through.

“Kante, for me, should probably be the Player of the Year.”

Kante has been super again this season

Kante has been magnificent for Chelsea this season and it’s no coincidence how much the Blues have improved - and how far Leicester have fallen, for that matter - since the 25-year-old switched the King Power Stadium for Stamford Bridge last summer.

Carragher: Why Zlatan should win the award

Carragher, however, believes Kante hasn’t necessarily outshone some of his Chelsea teammates.

The former Liverpool defender explained why he believes Zlatan Ibrahimovic probably deserves the award more.

“With Chelsea, I think you could make an argument for David Luiz, Costa, Hazard and, of course, Kante,” Carragher said. “Listen, [Kante’s] just been an absolute sensation in the Premier League; he’s hardly lost a game in almost two seasons.

“But I just think with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, it’s more his age - listen, his performances have been brilliant - you could say Kante has surpassed him with performances, but it’s very close.

“It’s more than he alone at Manchester United - one of the biggest clubs in the world - has been by far their best player, whereas I feel it’s been four or five different players [at Chelsea].

“Listen, Man U are sixth, [Chelsea] are top of the league - people may throw that at ya - but you think he’s won the EFL Cup final, the amount of games he’s played, the questions that were thrown at him and there’s no doubt centre-forward is the most difficult position to play. He has delivered at 35 years of age.

“I think it’s a phenomenon what he’s actually doing at a club of that size.”

Neville: Zlatan's speech would be amazing!

Neville then added that Zlatan’s speech would be entertaining if he does win the award and that is so true.

For that alone, we hope the PFA give Ibra the gong at the end of the season.

Watch: Neville and Carragher's debate

You can watch Neville and Carragher’s debate by skipping to 1:30 in this video…

