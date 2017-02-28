Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

neville carragher.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher reveal who should win PFA Player of the Year award

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

We’re approaching the business end of the season in the Premier League and thoughts are turning to which team will become champions, which three clubs will be relegated, and which footballer should win the PFA Player of the Year award.

In terms of the first question, it’s hard to look past Chelsea, who possess a 10 point lead with 12 matches of the campaign remaining.

Relegation is a little harder to call, with most of the teams inside the bottom half still not safe.

Article continues below

But what about the PFA Player of the Year award?

p1ba1tk570ma6e4528hnc99ka9.jpg

It’s now safe to say that Riyad Mahrez won’t be winning the prestigious accolade for a second successive year, but who do Sky Sports’ lead pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher believe deserve it?

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Triple H makes a huge announcement ahead of Wrestlemania

Triple H makes a huge announcement ahead of Wrestlemania

Brock Lesnar once again appears after RAW finishes

Brock Lesnar once again appears after RAW finishes

Liverpool fans are destroying one player after the 3-1 defeat to Leicester [Tweets]

Liverpool fans are destroying one player after the 3-1 defeat to Leicester [Tweets]

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Neville: Why Kante should win it

Neville is of the opinion that Kante would be a worthy winner - and Carragher admitted it would be hard to disagree if the indefatigable French midfielder did win the award.

“I actually said before the show, I think he should win Player of the Year,” Neville said of Kante on Monday Night Football. “His impact upon the two teams that he’s had in the two seasons have been absolutely incredible.

“I think what he’s left at Leicester and what Chelsea have gained. When you watch him in a game he’s infectious, he’s all over the pitch.

p1ba1tlkevi1irc41hp11q0otkqb.jpg

“It could be that the Chelsea votes are spread among certain players - [Eden] Hazard, [Diego] Costa, Kante - it can happen like that and sometimes someone else can come through.

“Kante, for me, should probably be the Player of the Year.”

Kante has been super again this season

Kante has been magnificent for Chelsea this season and it’s no coincidence how much the Blues have improved - and how far Leicester have fallen, for that matter - since the 25-year-old switched the King Power Stadium for Stamford Bridge last summer.

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-SWANSEA

Carragher: Why Zlatan should win the award

Carragher, however, believes Kante hasn’t necessarily outshone some of his Chelsea teammates.

The former Liverpool defender explained why he believes Zlatan Ibrahimovic probably deserves the award more.

“With Chelsea, I think you could make an argument for David Luiz, Costa, Hazard and, of course, Kante,” Carragher said. “Listen, [Kante’s] just been an absolute sensation in the Premier League; he’s hardly lost a game in almost two seasons.

“But I just think with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, it’s more his age - listen, his performances have been brilliant - you could say Kante has surpassed him with performances, but it’s very close.

p1ba1toc6g11lopai11n3pr717und.jpg

“It’s more than he alone at Manchester United - one of the biggest clubs in the world - has been by far their best player, whereas I feel it’s been four or five different players [at Chelsea].

“Listen, Man U are sixth, [Chelsea] are top of the league - people may throw that at ya - but you think he’s won the EFL Cup final, the amount of games he’s played, the questions that were thrown at him and there’s no doubt centre-forward is the most difficult position to play. He has delivered at 35 years of age.

“I think it’s a phenomenon what he’s actually doing at a club of that size.”

Manchester United v Southampton - EFL Cup Final

Neville: Zlatan's speech would be amazing!

Neville then added that Zlatan’s speech would be entertaining if he does win the award and that is so true.

p1ba1tr0bf1pb91q4966abi31qh3f.jpg

For that alone, we hope the PFA give Ibra the gong at the end of the season.

Watch: Neville and Carragher's debate

You can watch Neville and Carragher’s debate by skipping to 1:30 in this video…

Which player do YOU think should win the PFA Player of the Year award? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jamie Carragher
Football
Gary Neville

Trending Stories

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Triple H makes a huge announcement ahead of Wrestlemania

Triple H makes a huge announcement ahead of Wrestlemania

Brock Lesnar once again appears after RAW finishes

Brock Lesnar once again appears after RAW finishes

Liverpool fans are destroying one player after the 3-1 defeat to Leicester [Tweets]

Liverpool fans are destroying one player after the 3-1 defeat to Leicester [Tweets]

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Liverpool fans can’t believe what Nathaniel Clyne did at 3-1 down vs Leicester

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

Seth Rollins clarifies his WrestleMania plans on RAW

Seth Rollins clarifies his WrestleMania plans on RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again