Charles Barkley cusses when talking about the Knicks on live television

So much for a 'super team'. The New York Knicks have barely resembled a team this season, stuttering to a 24-36 record and 12th place in the Eastern Conference. 

Despite their struggles, the Big Apple franchise has regularly featured on TNT, and regular critic Charles Barkley has been far from happy.

The former MVP has been vocal in his criticism of the organisation over the years but went one step further last week, letting a curse word slip on live television after the Knickerbockers' loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

With Charles Oakley in the arena alongside Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, Barkley said he spoke to Knicks super fan Spike Lee at All-Star weekend, and the director admitted he wouldn't mind being thrown out of Madison Square Garden as, Barkley's words, “don’t nobody wanna see that s–t.’’

Barkley immediately regretted his mistake and quickly apologised for the error, but that didn't stop his colleagues Ernie Johnson and Shaquille O'Neal from having a laugh.

It's not the first time a member of the TNT crew has cursed on live television. 

Kevin Garnett, in his first year of retirement, has slipped up many times, leading to the creation of a Cuss Button during his segment. NBA on TNT's official Twitter joked that they'd need to borrow the button from the former Timberwolf. 

An easy way to avoid another Barkley faux-pax would be to stop airing the Knicks every week. And it might not be such a bad thing. 

