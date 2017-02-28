A video of Yakubu went viral over the weekend and you may have watched it on this very website.

A Coventry City fan filmed the former Premier League star for a full two-and-a-half minutes while playing against Swindon Town in a League One fixture and he barely moved a muscle during that time.

As his teammates and opponents battled it out on the Ricoh Arena pitch, Yakubu wondered around aimlessly while the game passed him by.

A couple of Sky Blues fans pointed out that Yakubu hadn’t looked much more lively during his first two appearances for the club - against AFC Wimbledon and Gillingham - and it seemed as if the League One strugglers had signed a dud.

While you can understand why Russell Slade took a gamble on the 34-year-old - Coventry are about to be relegated to League Two and Yakubu scored plenty of goals during his time in England with Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton and Blackburn - this is a striker whose best days are clearly well behind him.

Here's what people don't realise...

However, it turns out that all the mocking at Yakubu’s expense over the past few days has been unfair.

According to the Mirror, ‘The Yak’ had actually suffered a hamstring injury but could not be replaced because Coventry had already used their three substitutes.

The former Nigeria international reportedly pulled up shortly after laying on the pass for George Thomas to score the home side’s consolation goal.

But rather than take him off and allow him to receive treatment, Coventry opted to keep Yakubu on the pitch.

Because Yakubu doesn’t reach for his hamstring at any point during the video, it’s hard to tell that he’s carrying an injury.

However, it’s understood that Yakubu could now miss the rest of the season.

The guy who uploaded the video speaks out

“It was originally put out to say either a player isn’t injured and not doing a lot or, worse, he is injured and the manager has kept him on,” CJ Joiner, who filmed the footage and posted it online, told the Coventry Telegraph.

“This video brings up certain questions. It appears he is injured. Why did the lack of a proper warm up have a negative effect?

“We had used all three subs but he was trying to avoid the ball. If he was injured there are some big issues here.

“Whatever the reasons something isn’t right.”

It’s hard to disagree.

