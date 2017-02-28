Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Cricket

.

Andrew Flintoff reveals his dream Twenty20 team

Although Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff is now most regularly seen larking around with James Corden, Jack Whitehall and Jamie Redknapp on 'A League of Their Own', he was actually a pretty decent cricketer in his day.

A two-time Ashes winner, Flintoff was a key man in all formats of the game for his country and even captained for a bit too but the less we talk about that the better.

After briefly coming out of retirement three years ago, the all-rounder finally ended his career in 2014 but is still considered a legend by the Barmy Army.

He also played in a golden era of the sport where various icons were born and was fortunate to not only go up against many of them but share a dressing room with some too.

But which ones would make Freddie's dream Twenty20 team?

The 39-year-old revealed a frightening XI that would arguably blast past most international sides of today and couldn't even find space to pick himself in one of the two all-rounder positions.

Openers

"I’d have [Marcus] Trescothick for sure. He’s the best batsman I’ve ever played with. The runs he scored, but also the way which he scored his runs," Flintoff told The Metro.

"When he scored runs England seemed to win a lot of the time, and it made my job a hell of a lot easier coming in down the order.

"And [Brendan] McCullum because he’s just explosive!"

One Day Series - England v New Zealand

Batsmen

"I’ll go with [Virat] Kohli at three, who is on a different planet right now, and Sachin at four.

"You don’t need that much power, you look at the way Sachin [Tendulkar] played, it’s all about timing and technique and clever batting. You don’t have to hit it into the top tier."

All-rounders

"[Andrew] Symonds was an amazing player, I played with him and against him – he was the ultimate team man and just an incredible player.

"And I wouldn’t put myself in! I’d have [Ben] Stokes instead, definitely."

WICB President's XI v England XI - Warm-up match

Wicket-keeper

"There’s only one: [Adam] Gilchrist. Any others are just a poor man’s Gilchrist.

"The thing about Gilchrist is he changed cricket – he started the game going where it is today."

Bowlers

"Murali [Muralitharan] every day of the week – he’s a fierce competitor and I’m really good mates with him – I love Murali.

"Wasim [Akram] was just different class. My old pal [Darren] Goughy has to be in there, and I’ll go with [Ravi] Ashwin as well."

NatWest International Twenty20 - England v Australia

That side really has all bases covered, doesn't it?

Flintoff couldn't even find space for Chris Gayle or Kevin Pietersen - two of the greatest T20 players in the last decade.

