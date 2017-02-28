Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jamie Carragher blames Jurgen Klopp for Liverpool's defeat v Leicester

Leicester went into their clash with Liverpool knowing they'd be unpopular whatever the outcome.

The Foxes' sparked a miraculous recovery a matter of days after Claudio Ranieri's sacking, goals from Jamie Vardy and Danny Drinkwater helping them to a 3-1 win.

All eyes were on Craig Shakespeare's key players to see how they would fare without Ranieri, and the sad but inevitable answer was, they did rather well.

Aside from that, another narrative was unfolding as Liverpool continued their poor run of just one win from seven Premier League games.

It's almost unbelievable that just a matter of months ago, the Reds were genuine title contenders. The 2-0 win over Tottenham a fortnight now simply looks like a blip on an otherwise downward trajectory.

As Ranieri can testify, football can be an unforgiving game, and Jurgen Klopp is no doubt finding that out for himself.

However popular the German is under normal circumstances, something's going wrong at Liverpool, and it seems the blame is being placed firmly at his door - at least by Jamie Carragher, anyway.

What is Klopp thinking? 

“I think he (Klopp) has far too much faith in certain players, really,” Carragher said on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, quoted by the Mirror.

“He has to make changes in the summer. And while I'm not saying tonight is a good thing, it reinforces the changes that need to be made.

“Sometimes as a Liverpool fan, when it's going well you kid yourself about certain things. I love James Milner, but he's not a left-back."

Milner isn't the only Liverpool player who keeps featuring in an unusual position, but Carragher refused to blame midfielder-turned-centre-back Lucas Leiva for the Brazilian's poor showing.

“Lucas Leiva I'm sure is getting plenty of stick off Liverpool fans tonight, but I actually felt so sorry for that lad. I was happy when he came off.

Lucas is not a centre-back

“I have no blame for him. He shouldn't be playing there. It's like putting me at right wing and saying 'why aren't you beating your full-back?'.

“I can't. There's no way I can possibly do it. And there's no way Lucas can catch Vardy in a sprint if the team are pushed up to the halfway line.

"He was put in a position that completely exposed him. There should be no blame attached to him.

“The blame for that should be with Jurgen Klopp for putting him in that position.”

Klopp must be feeling the heat this morning, but he may not be able to rectify the situation before the summer when he can make some serious changes to his squad.

Should Klopp be taking the blame for the Leicester defeat? Have your say in the comments. 

