Liverpool fans are reacting with some crazy opinions on the #KloppOut hashtag

Despite an almost euphoric start to life as Liverpool boss following the frustrating reign of Brendan Rodgers, Jurgen Klopp is slowly finding out it's not the easiest job in the world like many men before him.

In the wake of Liverpool's 3-1 defeat away to struggling Leicester last night, the heat has been turned up on the enigmatic German and frustration has taken over a portion of the club's fans.

A Jamie Vardy brace and a Danny Drinkwater wonder volley did the damage for the defending champions, and a Philippe Coutinho reply was nothing more than a consolation.

Although the performance in the actual game was damaging enough, the fact that it was the Foxes first win in the league in 2017 made matters much, much worse.

For Liverpool, their form has also declined from the turn of the year. It seemed to coincide with Sadio Mane's departure to the African Cup of Nations, but even upon his return - bar a win against Tottenham - Liverpool have struggled to recapture the form that had them as Chelsea's closest challengers for the title at the close of 2016.

Unsurprisingly, fingers are beginning to be pointed at Klopp.

The red half of Merseyside has now slipped out of the top four and have Manchester United - with a game in hand - just one point behind them.

The pressure is on, and in a few short months, the club have gone from trying to close the gap on league leaders Chelsea to scrapping to stay in the top six.

Still, not many people would have expected the backlash Klopp received on Twitter last night as the #kloppout hashtag started to trend.

Some of the opinions flying around really were short-sighted and born out of frustration. Take a look at the pick of the tweets below.

Klopp did not dress up the defeat after the game, saying: "It was not good enough in the beginning, not good enough in the middle and not good enough in the end. It was 100 per cent clear what happened here tonight from the Leicester side, back to their roots, the line-up was clear. Okazaki back and all that stuff.

"It was clear how emotional the game will be because if Leicester doesn’t show emotion tonight, that would have been really strange. In the end, it was not that intense but we were even not ready for this. We tried to be absolutely ready from the first second but obviously we tried not enough or with the wrong tools."

