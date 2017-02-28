Willian gives amazing response to losing his place in Chelsea's starting XI

It's been a strange season for Willian so far. Having been named as Chelsea's Player of the Year last season despite their struggles in the league, he has found himself in and out of the side this term.

Before the turn of the year he was granted compassionate leave in order to cope with the tragic death of his mother, but since his return it's been clear that manager Antonio Conte prefers Spanish international Pedro.

He's still managed to notch up 26 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring seven goals, but most of his minutes on the pitch have come from off the bench.

Willian seemed to excel over the previous campaign, which saw them the Blues finish 10th in the league as they struggled to find form under both Jose Mourinho and Guus Hiddink.

However, following Antonio Conte's arrival over the summer the whole club has been revitalised, but Willian has had to resign himself to be little more than a bit-part player with Pedro ahead of him in the pecking order.

Conte has been quick to praise the player's attitude having found himself on the sidelines following last weekend's victory over struggling Swansea.

The manager wanted to ensure that the Brazil international didn't feel like a spare part after the 3-1 win by hailing the attitude shown by Willian and midfield partner Cesc Fabregas.

"I'm pleased to have these opportunities to work with these types of players," he told the club's official website.

"We are talking about champions, not medium players, but top players. When you have in your squad these type of player that you put in the team and he does not think of himself, but the team, it's great.

"Another example is Willian. Pedro is playing but Willian's behaviour is always the same and when you have this type of player, you must go in your house to sleep (well)."

And now it seems Willian has had his say, and highlighted why Conte was so quick to praise him and his attitude.

"Once we have a chance to come in, we have to try to do our best," he said as per the Metro.

"It shows how together the whole squad is, not only 11 players. It’s good to have 15 players or more that fight for positions, but in a good way, to try to help the team."

What a guy. If only every player had that attitude!

